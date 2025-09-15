Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/15 22:30
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015496+0.09%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+19.50%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-19.33%

The former National Economic Council director says US companies’ focus on rewarding shareholders has come at the expense of the labor market.

In a new CNBC Television interview, Gary Cohn says firms have found ways over the last decade or so to be efficient while driving down the cost of human capital.

According to Cohn, the end result is a solid economy underpinned by productivity gains on reduced labor requirements.

“You just have to understand when you’re running a company, your obligation is to your shareholders to create a return on capital. You have to be able to pay back your debt. If the cost of your inputs goes up, and you can’t charge more for your finished product, you have to figure out how to become more efficient…

In Q2, revenue as a whole for companies went up just over 6%… Earnings, EPS, went up by 11.8%. Now, you could say there’s some efficiency. As you get bigger, you get more efficient. So the last dollar in is more efficient than the first dollar in. But companies found ways to make themselves more efficient. They sold more product with less cost, and that cost wasn’t the cost of goods. The cost was labor…

You see it in unemployment rates…

When you squeeze the tube in one place, it’s got to come out somewhere else. And I think what we’re seeing, and a lot of people are scratching their heads going, ‘I don’t understand this. The economy is good. Earnings are good. Retail sales are OK. But the job market’s weak.’

Well, the job market’s weak because to make the equation work, companies are getting smaller.”

Last week, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the US economy is showing weakness. Dimon said that revised data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) – which showed that job hirings were overstated by 911,000 between March 2024 and 2025 – suggested the US economy is weakening.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention