Here’s Why This Year’s Emmys Could Be Political

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:10
Threshold
T$0.0167+2.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.969+2.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1582-9.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016434+3.01%
The Eagle
EAGLE$0.00066-37.84%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%

Topline

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and although he describes himself as an apolitical comedian, political events may still cast a shadow over the ceremony with a possible win for Stephen Colbert’s cancelled late night show and boosted security after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The Emmys air Sept. 14 on CBS. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Cris Abrego, chairman of the Television Academy, told Variety winners won’t be censored from making political statements during their speeches, stating they are “free to say what they want for as long as they want,” though producers are trying to keep speeches to 45 seconds.

In a possible political moment, several media outlets expect “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to win for best talk series, in part because the show garnered significant attention after it was cancelled in a controversial decision by CBS after Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

CBS defended the cancellation as a financial decision, though some Democratic politicians accused CBS of capitulating to Trump after settling a lawsuit he filed against CBS and “60 Minutes,” while Trump celebrated the cancellation, as Colbert is a frequent Trump critic.

Colbert is one of dozens of celebrities slated to present at the Emmys, as well as Sydney Sweeney, the actress whose advert for American Eagle sparked backlash over allegations it came close to promoting eugenics, while conservatives including President Donald Trump championed the ad and praised Sweeney.

The Emmys will take place Sunday, days after the assassination of right-wing personality Charlie Kirk, and Deadline reported, citing law enforcement sources, the Emmys are boosting security, including a greater Los Angeles Police Department presence as well as Homeland Security and California Highway Patrol participation.

Following Kirk’s assassination, Bargatze and Emmys producers told Variety they didn’t need to change any jokes, but Bargatze said he wants to make the ceremony “an escape from these past 24-48 hours.”

What Do We Know About Nate Bargatze’s Hosting Gig?

Bargatze is best known as a stand-up comedian, and he had the highest-grossing comedy tour in 2024, bringing in more than $82 million, according to Billboard. Bargatze, in an interview with the New York Times shortly after CBS announced his Emmys hosting gig, acknowledged he is not political and called himself a “clean” comedian. “I ride a line where no one’s going to get mad. I don’t want the people voting for Trump to get mad; I don’t want the people that are not voting for Trump to get mad,” Bargatze said. He told the Los Angeles Times he wants to be a “constant palate cleanser” for the audience, acknowledging winners may make political statements that could be divisive. CBS CEO George Cheeks told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story this week Bargatze was an ideal choice for the network because he is “not preachy,” adding: “At a time when so much comedy is polarizing — half the country loves it, half the country hates it — you have this genius in Nate, who’s just trying to bring us all together.” Bargatze is working with head writer Mike Gibbons, who worked on Nikki Glaser’s widely praised hosting stint at the Golden Globes earlier this year, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bargatze told the Los Angeles Times his plan to keep speeches at a maximum of 45 seconds is tied to a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club, but for every second that winners go over the time limit, $1,000 is deducted from the total donation.

Who Are The Leading Nominees This Year?

Apple TV drama “Severance” is this year’s most-nominated series, earning 27 nods in the drama categories. “The Penguin” leads limited series nominations with 24, and “The Studio” racked up 23 nominations for its first season, tying a record previously set by “The Bear” for most nominations for a comedy in a single year. Many of the technical and crafts categories were already presented at last year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, with “The Studio” emerging as the biggest winner: It took home 9 awards, including victories for casting, cinematography and production design. Other leading nominees include “The White Lotus” (23), “The Last Of Us” (16), “Hacks” (14) and “The Pitt” (13).

When Are The Emmys?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. CBS will also air a red carpet show on “Entertainment Tonight” an hour before the Emmys begin.

Further Reading

‘Squid Game’ Gets Zero Emmy Nominations Despite Record Viewership—As ‘The Studio’ Sets Comedy Record (Forbes)

Emmy Security Ramped Up In Aftermath Of Charlie Kirk Fatal Shooting: “Already Instituted Additional Measures” (Deadline)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/12/how-politics-could-impact-emmys-from-possible-colbert-win-to-more-security-after-kirk-assassination/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1496+4.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002707+3.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.009028-2.92%
Union
U$0.01129+12.67%
Solana
SOL$240.64+6.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share
Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1