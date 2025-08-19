Here’s XRP Price If Available Supply Drops to 40B Tokens

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/19 21:29
Threshold
T$0.01588-3.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
Stellar
XLM$0.3981-3.06%
XRP
XRP$2.9242-3.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%

XRP is one of the crypto assets with an extensive circulating supply, which continues to draw criticism from skeptics. In response, XRP proponents often advocate for measures that could reduce the available supply of XRP tokens, hoping this could positively influence its price. XRP Supply XRP is currently trading at $3.01, with a circulating supply of 59.14 billion tokens, giving it a market cap of approximately $179.28 billion. Meanwhile, it has a total supply of 99.98 billion tokens, with a fully diluted valuation of $301.47 billion. Originally, XRP had a maximum supply of 100 billion, but over 14.18 million tokens have been burned through transaction fees on the XRP Ledger. XRP supporters often cite this mechanism to argue that XRP follows a deflationary model. This argument is frequently used to counter concerns around Ripple’s escrow unlocks, which some critics believe introduce selling pressure by releasing "new" tokens into circulation. However, proponents argue that these tokens were already in circulation before being locked, so they don’t represent new supply. Reducing XRP Supply Meanwhile, the XRP community has frequently speculated about potential initiatives that could reduce the available supply. These discussions were widespread when XRP was significantly underperforming at around $0.50. Now that the token is trading above $3, such calls have vastly diminished. However, the broader argument of a potential supply shock remains a topic of discussion. One of the most widely discussed proposals is for Ripple to burn the 35.60 billion XRP it currently holds in escrow (worth over $106 billion). Advocates of this strategy believe it could help drive XRP's price higher. However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has argued that burning the company’s escrowed tokens would be ineffective in increasing XRP’s price. Moreover, Ripple’s competitor Stellar took a similar approach by burning half of its supply, but this had little significant impact on the price of XLM. XRP Price If Supply Drops to 40B So, in a hypothetical scenario where Ripple and other major holders burn large portions of their XRP holdings, reducing the circulating supply to just 40 billion tokens, what could the price be? While there's no definitive answer, if the market cap remains at $179 billion, the price of XRP could theoretically rise to $4.48. Can This Happen? A price of $4.48 would represent a significant improvement over XRP’s current value of $3. It would also mark a new all-time high for the coin. However, this scenario is purely hypothetical. When tokens are burned, their valuations don't remain static—market cap typically adjusts. XRP’s price would only rise if the reduced supply is met with increased demand. Secondly, the path to reducing XRP’s circulating supply to 40 billion is improbable. The amount of XRP burned through transactions is minimal and largely ineffective. Despite 13 years of burns, the total supply still stands at 99.98 billion. Moreover, Ripple and other major XRP holders are unlikely to burn their tokens. Doing so would mean sacrificing substantial financial assets for a gamble that may not work out. For context, removing 60 billion XRP from the supply would mean wiping out $180 billion in value at today’s prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,184.78-3.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.264716-6.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network