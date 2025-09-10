Heritage Distilling Stock Rises 20% After Unveiling Crypto IP Strategy

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 09:08
TLDR

  • Heritage Distilling’s stock rose nearly 20% after revealing details of its crypto IP strategy.
  • The company will launch a Treasury Dashboard to enhance transparency on its IP holdings.
  • Heritage Distilling appointed Phil Blows as CIO and proposed new board members for leadership.
  • The firm secured significant backing for IP acquisitions from top crypto investors and banks.

Heritage Distilling saw a nearly 20% increase in its stock price on Tuesday after the company revealed more details about its cryptocurrency strategy. The distillery, which has become notable for building a treasury reserve for the Story Protocol’s native IP token, clarified its plans for expanding its intellectual property (IP) holdings.

The announcement outlined the next steps in its long-term “IP Strategy,” including the launch of a Treasury Dashboard that will provide investors with transparency into the company’s IP portfolio, outstanding shares, and net asset valuation.

Launch of Treasury Dashboard and Executive Changes

The firm emphasized its commitment to increasing visibility into its crypto-related activities. The Treasury Dashboard, which will be launched soon, aims to offer detailed analytics on Heritage Distilling’s IP holdings. The company’s goal is to give shareholders a clearer understanding of its growing digital assets and overall financial health. Additionally, Heritage Distilling revealed the appointment of Phil Blows, a key figure from B2 Capital, as its new chief investment officer. This executive shift is part of a broader move to enhance the company’s management and strategic direction.

Meanwhile, notable figures have been proposed as potential board members, including former Google executive David Lee and former CoinMarketCap CEO Erick Zhang. These additions signal Heritage Distilling’s push to strengthen its leadership team as it embarks on its next phase of growth in the crypto and IP space.

Financing and Backing from Key Investors

In August, Heritage Distilling secured $220 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, aimed at funding its intellectual property acquisitions. The firm’s fundraising was supported by major crypto investors, including a16z crypto, Arrington Capital, dao5, Polychain Capital, and Selini Capital.

Investment banks Cantor Fitzgerald and Roth Capital Partners served as placement agents for the PIPE offering. This financial backing is seen as a strong indication of investor confidence in Heritage’s strategy to build a substantial treasury reserve of IP assets tied to the growing digital economy.

Story Protocol and the Rise of IP-Focused Layer 1 Blockchain

Heritage Distilling’s strategy is closely linked to the Story Protocol, an intellectual property-focused Layer 1 blockchain that rewards content creators. Story launched its mainnet in February and has already raised $136 million from high-profile investors such as a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures.

The Story Protocol aims to address the needs of content creators in an era of artificial intelligence. The project has drawn significant attention in the industry, especially after co-founder Jason Zhao stepped down from his position, reportedly nearing the completion of a token vesting period.

