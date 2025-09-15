Hetmantsev did not rule out passing the cryptocurrency draft law “as an inheritance” to the next convocation of the Rada

Danylo Hetmantsev reiterated that cryptocurrencies in Ukraine will not be considered a means of payment.

He also announced a large number of amendments to the draft law “On Virtual Assets.”

At the same time, the lawmaker noted that the taxation rules for cryptocurrency transactions will likely remain standard, following the model of securities transactions.

According to him, the draft law could be passed on to the next convocation of the Verkhovna Rada.

On September 3, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to adopt the draft law “On Virtual Assets” in the first reading. Later, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, the head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted that the bill could be amended.

The politician noted that he does not insist on any fundamental provisions in the draft law. In his opinion, it is advisable to prepare an optimal version of the law, which is possible only if there is sufficiently reasoned criticism.

The MP noted that since this is a new market, he is very much afraid of possible mistakes and would like to involve as many experts as possible, which is very few now, to finalize the law for the second reading. He is ready to change all the provisions, except for the issue of granting benefits — taxation for these transactions will remain standard, similar to securities transactions.

Earlier, we reported that Ukraine became the first country in the world in terms of crypto activity in relation to the population.