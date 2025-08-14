Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement

By: Incrypted
2025/08/14 15:09
  • Hetmantsev said that the Verkhovna Rada would not support the draft law on the crypto reserve.
  • The idea of including cryptocurrencies in the reserves was rejected by the NBU.
  • Earlier, the President of the ECB and the Governor of the Swiss National Bank also refused to create a bitcoin reserve in their jurisdictions.

The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media.

According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, it became clear that due to the high volatility of crypto assets, they do not plan to support the initiative.

He also added that the authors of the draft law hardly expected “applause support” from the NBU, and there are no signs that the document will be adopted.

The draft law, which was submitted in June by several MPs led by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, proposes to give the National Bank the right to include virtual assets in the country’s reserves, but does not oblige it to do so.

As a reminder, Zheleznyak announced the preparation of this legislative initiative back in February 2025, and at the end of May, he noted that the document could be registered in parliament in the near future.

During the Incrypted Conference 2025, the Incrypted editorial team spoke to him personally and prepared a separate article with his opinion on the crypto reserve:

Meanwhile, scepticism about cryptocurrencies in reserves is shared by foreign regulators. In early 2025, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that central bank reserves should be liquid, reliable, and not raise suspicions of money laundering or other crimes.

The Governor of the Swiss National Bank expressed a similar position, noting that cryptocurrencies remain too volatile and not liquid enough to preserve the value of foreign exchange reserves.

