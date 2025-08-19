High-Level Appointment at Tether: One of the White House’s Most Important Cryptocurrency Officials Joins Tether!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:41
Bo Hines, who left his critical White House post in early August, returned to the field shortly after.

As is known, White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines announced on August 9 that he was leaving his position to return to the private sector.

Bo Hines, who has not left the cryptocurrency industry, joined Tether.

According to the announcement, Tether has appointed Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy.

It was noted that Bo Hines’s selection was influenced by his recent service as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council during the term of US President Donald Trump.

Tether said in a statement that Hines will directly interact and coordinate with Tether’s US strategy and expansion.

It added that Hines’ appointment represents a strong step in the company’s mission to redefine the future of the digital economy.

In his new role, Hines will work closely with Tether’s leadership team to shape and execute the company’s entry into the US market and foster constructive relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

“Bo Hines’ appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong US-based entity spanning multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding into new opportunities, including a deep focus on potential investments in local infrastructure,” said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. “His deep understanding of the legislative process and passion for practical blockchain adoption make him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the world’s largest market. On behalf of the company, we are thrilled by his decision to join our organization and contribute to building our Once-in-a-Century Company.”

“During my time in public service, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Bo Hines said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment and help deliver a product ecosystem that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market. This ecosystem will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system.”

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/high-level-appointment-at-tether-one-of-the-white-houses-most-important-cryptocurrency-officials-joins-tether/

