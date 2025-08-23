High-leverage trader James Wynn opens 25x Ether long as ETH hits new high

High-leverage trader James Wynn is back in the spotlight with a 25x Ether long showing strong gains, while his parallel Dogecoin bet is struggling in the red.

James Wynn, a crypto trader known for his high-leverage crypto bets, has entered a massive leveraged position on Ether, opening a 25x long as ETH pushes to fresh highs above $4,860.

According to onchain data, Wynn deployed roughly $5,568 in margin to control a 29.3 Ether (ETH) position valued at $139,215, with an average entry price of $4,239. At the time of writing, the position is showing unrealized gains of $14,888, representing a return of more than 267%.

Wynn is also running a 10x Dogecoin (DOGE) long, valued at $206,130 for 867,335 DOGE. Entered at an average price of $0.2398, the trade is slightly underwater, showing an unrealized loss of $1,886 with DOGE currently near $0.237.

