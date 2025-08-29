High-ROI Investors Looking for the Next 10,000% Runner Are Buying This Crypto; Not Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, and XRP

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 16:30
XRP
XRP$2.8718-4.27%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004327-1.30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000566+1.79%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000979-3.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002877-7.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001795-3.18%

The hunt for the next life-changing crypto is always alive, and this season, the whispers are not about Shiba Inu, Pepe, or XRP. The big chatter is around Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the cheeky meme coin quietly making serious noise in its presale. High ROI investors who usually sniff out the next 10,000% runner early are stacking LILPEPE, and the reasons are clear once you take a closer look.

The Presale Momentum That Cannot Be Ignored

Currently, LILPEPE is in stage 11 of its presale, selling at just $0.0020. The numbers speak louder than hype. Over $21.7 million has already been raised out of the $22.3 million target for this stage, and 98.11% of tokens in this round are already gone. Stage 10 closed at $0.0019, so the price jumped 10% to get here. Once stage 11 wraps up, the price will rise again to $0.0021 for stage 12. Early birds who joined from stage 1 have already seen 100% investment gains. Even at the current stage, investors can still lock in about 50% potential profit since the token is set to launch at $0.0030. That is not the kind of number you see every day in crypto presales, and it is precisely why attention is shifting away from older meme coins and flooding toward LILPEPE.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gaining real legitimacy.

Skeptics love to dismiss meme coins as pure speculation, but LILPEPE is moving differently. It is now listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it the visibility every new project craves. On top of that, it has been audited by Certik with a strong security score that ranks among the best in the meme sector. Investors cannot ignore safety, especially in a market where many projects have vanished overnight. The team has also added fuel with a massive 777k giveaway, where ten winners will receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each. The entry barrier is just $100, making it fun, accessible, and a clear driver for community buzz. Beyond the jokes and viral appeal, LILPEPE is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, meaning faster transactions, lower fees, and scalability. It has zero buy or sell tax, anti-sniper protection, and a launchpad planned for meme creators who want to bring their ideas to life. This is the kind of combination that makes it both fun and functional, bridging meme culture with a reliable infrastructure.

Shiba Inu, Pepe, and XRP are slowing down.

To understand why investors are moving funds into LILPEPE, you have to compare it with the alternatives. Shiba Inu is trading around $0.000017, but the once explosive growth has stalled, with whale activity and trading volume dipping over the past months. Pepe remains a cult favorite but has struggled to hold a solid uptrend after its big run earlier this year. Then there is XRP, sitting at $3.19 after rallying over 400% in the past year. That is impressive, but for high ROI hunters, the upside from here is limited compared to a new small cap like LILPEPE. The difference is buying Apple stock today versus buying it when it first hit the market. The gains just are not the same. LILPEPE peaked above PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume trends from June to August. That shows where the curiosity and energy are right now. It is not random hype; it is data-backed demand. With stage 11 nearly closing and stage 12 about to push prices higher, timing matters.

Final thoughts

If you are chasing the next 10,000% runner, the crowd is no longer looking at Shiba Inu, Pepe, or XRP. They are putting their chips on Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With the presale already raising over $21.7 million, early investors doubling their gains, current buyers staring at 50% profit potential before launch, and analysts predicting multi-thousand percent rallies, this feels like a rare moment in crypto. Stage 11 is almost sold out, and the price increases once it closes again. Waiting could mean watching from the sidelines while others ride it higher. If there was ever a time to join in, it might be now, before LILPEPE becomes the meme coin story everyone wishes they had bought earlier.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post High-ROI Investors Looking for the Next 10,000% Runner Are Buying This Crypto; Not Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, and XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35-7.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0637-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0.05602-5.51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014699-2.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-2.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Share
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0.01601-2.55%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000738-9.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10453-1.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption