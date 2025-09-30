The post Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 29 September 2025 | 21:55 The XRP Ledger is closing in on a landmark moment, with its total ledger count expected to break the 100 million mark in the coming days. On-chain data shows the network has reached roughly 99.1 million ledgers, reflecting steady expansion since late 2022. Growth Tied to Market Cycles The rise in ledger activity has paralleled XRP’s shifting price history. When the token languished below $0.40 in 2023, ledger creation was already climbing. That momentum accelerated through 2024, with XRP surging from $0.50 to over $2 in one of its strongest rallies in years. Now, in 2025, the asset has consolidated in a $2-$3 range while ledger growth continues at a consistent pace, providing a foundation of stability. Crossing 100 million ledgers will mark more than just a technical achievement. It represents proof of adoption and network resilience at a time when blockchain platforms are competing fiercely for relevance and transaction volume. Investor Confidence Rising Large holders appear to be positioning for the next phase. Over the past three days, whale wallets have accumulated around 120 million XRP. That surge in buying comes as the community watches closely for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s decisions on several pending spot ETF applications tied to XRP, expected in October. With network milestones, whale activity, and ETF speculation converging, XRP finds itself at a crossroads: still trading under $3 but with signs that momentum — both on-chain and institutional — may be building once again. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov… The post Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 29 September 2025 | 21:55 The XRP Ledger is closing in on a landmark moment, with its total ledger count expected to break the 100 million mark in the coming days. On-chain data shows the network has reached roughly 99.1 million ledgers, reflecting steady expansion since late 2022. Growth Tied to Market Cycles The rise in ledger activity has paralleled XRP’s shifting price history. When the token languished below $0.40 in 2023, ledger creation was already climbing. That momentum accelerated through 2024, with XRP surging from $0.50 to over $2 in one of its strongest rallies in years. Now, in 2025, the asset has consolidated in a $2-$3 range while ledger growth continues at a consistent pace, providing a foundation of stability. Crossing 100 million ledgers will mark more than just a technical achievement. It represents proof of adoption and network resilience at a time when blockchain platforms are competing fiercely for relevance and transaction volume. Investor Confidence Rising Large holders appear to be positioning for the next phase. Over the past three days, whale wallets have accumulated around 120 million XRP. That surge in buying comes as the community watches closely for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s decisions on several pending spot ETF applications tied to XRP, expected in October. With network milestones, whale activity, and ETF speculation converging, XRP finds itself at a crossroads: still trading under $3 but with signs that momentum — both on-chain and institutional — may be building once again. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov…