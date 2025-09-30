ExchangeDEX+
Historic 100M Ledger Milestone Approaches With ETF Decisions Ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 04:49
Altcoins
  • 29 September 2025
  • |
  • 21:55

The XRP Ledger is closing in on a landmark moment, with its total ledger count expected to break the 100 million mark in the coming days.

On-chain data shows the network has reached roughly 99.1 million ledgers, reflecting steady expansion since late 2022.

Growth Tied to Market Cycles

The rise in ledger activity has paralleled XRP’s shifting price history. When the token languished below $0.40 in 2023, ledger creation was already climbing. That momentum accelerated through 2024, with XRP surging from $0.50 to over $2 in one of its strongest rallies in years. Now, in 2025, the asset has consolidated in a $2-$3 range while ledger growth continues at a consistent pace, providing a foundation of stability.

Crossing 100 million ledgers will mark more than just a technical achievement. It represents proof of adoption and network resilience at a time when blockchain platforms are competing fiercely for relevance and transaction volume.

Investor Confidence Rising

Large holders appear to be positioning for the next phase. Over the past three days, whale wallets have accumulated around 120 million XRP. That surge in buying comes as the community watches closely for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s decisions on several pending spot ETF applications tied to XRP, expected in October.

With network milestones, whale activity, and ETF speculation converging, XRP finds itself at a crossroads: still trading under $3 but with signs that momentum — both on-chain and institutional — may be building once again.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

