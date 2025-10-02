Historic Supply Drain Points to Explosive Price Action

Ethereum

Ethereum is once again showing a familiar on-chain signal that in the past has preceded explosive rallies: exchange reserves are plunging to new lows while price remains in a holding pattern.

Fresh data from CryptoQuant highlights three major phases in Ethereum’s history where coins flowed out of exchanges, reducing the available supply for trading. Each time, this drain created the conditions for sharp upside once demand picked up.

The first instance occurred in 2020–2021, when exchange balances dropped from around 16 million to 10 million ETH. During most of that period, price action was muted, but once macro easing combined with events like the UNI airdrop brought new demand, Ethereum skyrocketed from roughly $400 to nearly $4,800.

A similar trend unfolded during the bear market of 2022–2023. Even as ETH’s price stagnated in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and broader financial instability, reserves bled from 15 million to about 9 million ETH. As conditions improved and capital re-entered markets, Ethereum climbed from $1,100 to $4,000.

Now, the market is witnessing a third phase. Exchange holdings have dropped to historic lows near 9.2 million ETH. Despite this, ETH is consolidating in the $1,900–$2,000 zone, suggesting that ongoing buying is being matched by selling pressure. Analysts argue this balance cannot hold indefinitely – once sellers are exhausted, any demand catalyst could trigger a sharp rally.

The mechanics resemble a bathtub analogy: with reserves draining (ETH leaving exchanges), but water levels unchanged (flat price), it indicates steady inflows are absorbing outflows. Eventually, however, when sellers dry up and fresh demand pours in, the system tips rapidly, often resulting in a violent breakout.

Potential catalysts are already on the horizon. Central banks are leaning toward rate cuts, global liquidity is expanding, and institutional interest in digital assets continues to grow. If these drivers align, Ethereum may be positioned for a repeat of its past explosive rallies.

With supply at historic lows and consolidation appearing complete, market watchers believe Ethereum could be on the edge of entering uncharted price levels.

