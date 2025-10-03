Historical data shows that the average return rate of US stocks is positive one month and three months after the US government shutdown.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, pointed out in a report on Wednesday that since the mid-1970s, there have been 50 government shutdowns in the United States, lasting an average of eight days, and the average return of the stock market one month and three months after the shutdown was positive. He wrote: "Although the US government shutdown has brought a new layer of uncertainty to the market, historically, the shutdown has lasted for a short time and therefore has had minimal impact on the economy. Investors generally ignore budget-related disruptions and pay more attention to corporate earnings, overall economic trends and other key macroeconomic factors." PANews reported on October 3rd that Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, pointed out in a report on Wednesday that since the mid-1970s, there have been 50 government shutdowns in the United States, lasting an average of eight days, and the average return of the stock market one month and three months after the shutdown was positive. He wrote: "Although the US government shutdown has brought a new layer of uncertainty to the market, historically, the shutdown has lasted for a short time and therefore has had minimal impact on the economy. Investors generally ignore budget-related disruptions and pay more attention to corporate earnings, overall economic trends and other key macroeconomic factors."