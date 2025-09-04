Hit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Partial poster for “Weapons.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

Weapons — the horror hit starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin — is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Find out when and where you can watch the movie at home.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger (Barbarians), Weapons opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The official logline for the Weapons reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Rated R, Weapons also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Weapons is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Weapons’ studio, Warner Bros./New Line, has not announced or confirmed the PVOD release date and it is subject to change.

When Weapons arrives on PVOD, it will be available to purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has Weapons available for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price.

Since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Weapons on PVOD for 48 hours for $19.99.

How Was ‘Weapons’ Received By Audiences And Critics?

Weapons is still playing in theaters. To date, the film has earned $136.3 million domestically and $102.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $239 million.

The film had a production budget of $38 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

Weapons was a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, earning a 94% “fresh” rating based on 345 reviews.

The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Zach Cregger spins an expertly crafted yarn of terrifying mystery and thrilling intrigue in Weapons, a sophomore triumph that solidifies his status as a master of horror.”

The film also received an 85% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 10,000-plus reviews.

The RT audience summary for the film reads, “Loaded with bold elements that make it not just a great horror film, but a noteworthy film overall, Weapons is ultimately an impressive, genre-bending experience that’s original, entertaining, and satisfying despite its faint air of ambiguity.”

Weapons is expected to debut on PVOD on Sept. 9.

