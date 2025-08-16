Hive Posts $45.6M in Total Revenue, Fueled by Bitcoin Mining Boom

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 15:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,284.51-2.34%
Boom
BOOM$0.01348-3.85%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2056-1.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0988+28.64%

Hive Digital Technologies reported its strongest quarterly performance to date for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending June 30, with $40.8 million in digital currency mining revenue.

Digital Currency Mining Revenue Surges

Bitcoin miner Hive Digital Technologies (Nasdaq: HIVE) has posted its “strongest” quarterly performance to date, driven by surging bitcoin ( BTC) production and a sharp increase in mining efficiency. For the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year of 2026, ending June 30, the company reported $40.8 million in digital currency mining revenue, marking a 44.9% sequential increase from the previous quarter.

The boost in revenue was fueled by a 47% rise in average hashrate, climbing from 5.9 EH/s in Q4 to 8.7 EH/s in Q1. According to a designated news release, this operational expansion enabled HIVE to mine 406 Bitcoin, a 34% increase quarter-over-quarter, despite a 10.2% rise in network difficulty. The company attributed its success to strategic investments in next-generation mining equipment and its commitment to low-cost, predominantly zero-carbon energy sources.

“This was a phenomenal quarter,” said Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of Hive. “We’re now producing 7.5 Bitcoin daily with over 15 EH/s, and we’re on track to reach 25 EH/s by Thanksgiving, cementing HIVE among the world’s largest bitcoin miners.”

The company’s total revenue for the quarter reached $45.6 million, with digital currency mining accounting for nearly 90% of that figure. Gross operating margins improved to 34.7%, up from 28.2% in the previous quarter, while net income hit $35 million, bolstered by gains on digital assets and equity investments. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $44.6 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

HIVE’s financial strength was further underscored by its $71.9 million in cash and digital currencies at quarter-end, positioning the company to continue its aggressive expansion. Executive Chairman Frank Holmes emphasized Hive’s role in supporting Bitcoin network security and decentralization across three countries and nine time zones.

Looking ahead, Hive aims to achieve an annualized Bitcoin mining revenue run rate of $315 million, based on current prices and network conditions. The company also plans to scale its high-performance computing (HPC) division, BUZZ, with a goal of generating $100 million in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing revenue by 2026.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-3.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.94-5.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004041-7.27%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M