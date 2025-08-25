HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency

2025/08/25
Covent Garden, United Kingdom, August 25th, 2025, Chainwire

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI), a leading institution driving AI innovation, has officially announced a strategic partnership with FLock.io, an innovator in decentralised AI infrastructure. Together, they aim to revolutionise government and public sector efficiency by developing advanced, domain-specific AI models. Leveraging FLock.io’s cutting-edge, privacy-preserving federated learning technology, the partnership will deliver secure, transparent, and highly efficient AI solutions tailored explicitly for governmental applications.This partnership marks a significant step forward in embracing decentralised AI as the next-generation model for public sector transformation. 

Both HKGAI and FLock.io will allocate resources towards this initiative. HKGAI will deploy specialised research teams and high-performance GPU clusters, while FLock.io will provide its pioneering decentralised AI training infrastructure. This synergy will facilitate secure multi-institution collaboration without compromising data privacy and security.

FLock.io’s approach allows institutions holding sensitive and isolated data to collaboratively train powerful AI models securely and compliantly—a vital capability as governments increasingly prioritise responsible AI use.

The partnership highlights the Hong Kong government’s proactive commitment to pioneering decentralised AI solutions to enhance governance and public services. Both HKGAI and FLock.io continue exploring further integration opportunities and joint infrastructure initiatives, aiming to expand the reach and effectiveness of these groundbreaking models across broader governmental networks.

About HKGAI: 

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI) was established in October 2023 under the Hong Kong government’s InnoHK initiative as the city’s flagship for generative AI innovation. Led by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), HKGAI collaborates with renowned local and international institutions to develop foundational AI models and transformative applications, shaping the future of society.

In February 2025, HKGAI introduced its inaugural large-scale generative AI model, HKGAI V1, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s growing AI ecosystem.

About FLock.io: 

FLock.io is a pioneering decentralised AI training platform combining Federated Learning and blockchain technology, fundamentally transforming AI development. Its secure, privacy-centric platform empowers communities to collaboratively build, train, and own AI models without centralising data.

FLock.io’s ecosystem comprises three key components: AI Arena, a competitive AI model training platform; FL Alliance, a privacy-preserving collaborative framework safeguarding data sovereignty; and Moonbase, a decentralised AI model hosting and refinement platform that rewards contributors and supports ecosystem growth.

Not Your Models, Not Your AI. Users can learn more at FLock.io.

