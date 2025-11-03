The post HKMA Unveils Ambitious ‘Fintech 2030’ Strategy at FinTech Week 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Nov 03, 2025 03:39 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority launches ‘Fintech 2030’, a strategic blueprint to position Hong Kong as a leading fintech hub, at the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has announced an ambitious new strategy titled “Fintech 2030” during the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s journey towards becoming a global fintech hub. The event, co-organized by the HKMA and InvestHK, celebrated its tenth anniversary by attracting industry leaders and innovators worldwide to discuss the future of financial technology. Strategic Pillars of ‘Fintech 2030’ HKMA’s Chief Executive, Eddie Yue, outlined the strategic framework known as “DART”, consisting of four pillars designed to drive fintech development: Data and Payment Infrastructure: The HKMA aims to develop a robust infrastructure to facilitate secure data sharing and enhance cross-border payment systems. This initiative is expected to open new opportunities across various sectors, including trade finance and personalized financial services. Artificial Intelligence Strategy (AI2): This strategy focuses on the responsible adoption of AI in the financial sector, promoting scalable AI infrastructure and finance-specific models. The goal is to enhance banking services’ accessibility and customization while maintaining transparency. Business, Technology, and Quantum Resilience: The HKMA plans to bolster the financial sector’s resilience with new cybersecurity frameworks and real-time analysis systems. It will also prepare for advancements in quantum finance by building quantum-safe infrastructure. Tokenisation of Finance: The HKMA is committed to developing a vibrant tokenisation ecosystem by accelerating the tokenisation of real-world assets. This includes initiatives like the issuance of tokenised government bonds and exploring digital money forms such as e-HKD. Future of Fintech in Hong Kong During his keynote, Mr. Yue emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors and… The post HKMA Unveils Ambitious ‘Fintech 2030’ Strategy at FinTech Week 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Nov 03, 2025 03:39 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority launches ‘Fintech 2030’, a strategic blueprint to position Hong Kong as a leading fintech hub, at the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has announced an ambitious new strategy titled “Fintech 2030” during the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s journey towards becoming a global fintech hub. The event, co-organized by the HKMA and InvestHK, celebrated its tenth anniversary by attracting industry leaders and innovators worldwide to discuss the future of financial technology. Strategic Pillars of ‘Fintech 2030’ HKMA’s Chief Executive, Eddie Yue, outlined the strategic framework known as “DART”, consisting of four pillars designed to drive fintech development: Data and Payment Infrastructure: The HKMA aims to develop a robust infrastructure to facilitate secure data sharing and enhance cross-border payment systems. This initiative is expected to open new opportunities across various sectors, including trade finance and personalized financial services. Artificial Intelligence Strategy (AI2): This strategy focuses on the responsible adoption of AI in the financial sector, promoting scalable AI infrastructure and finance-specific models. The goal is to enhance banking services’ accessibility and customization while maintaining transparency. Business, Technology, and Quantum Resilience: The HKMA plans to bolster the financial sector’s resilience with new cybersecurity frameworks and real-time analysis systems. It will also prepare for advancements in quantum finance by building quantum-safe infrastructure. Tokenisation of Finance: The HKMA is committed to developing a vibrant tokenisation ecosystem by accelerating the tokenisation of real-world assets. This includes initiatives like the issuance of tokenised government bonds and exploring digital money forms such as e-HKD. Future of Fintech in Hong Kong During his keynote, Mr. Yue emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors and…