HKMC and CICC Forge Partnership to Boost Infrastructure Financing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 18:30
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015996+0.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.07762-2.15%
Boost
BOOST$0.10123+4.23%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01876+25.06%


Ted Hisokawa
Sep 11, 2025 05:00

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited and China International Capital Corporation Limited sign an MoU to enhance cooperation in infrastructure financing and securitisation, aiming to solidify Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub.





The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited (HKMC) and China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hong Kong to enhance cooperation in infrastructure financing and securitisation. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a leading infrastructure financing hub, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Enhanced Collaboration in Infrastructure Financing

The MoU outlines the collaborative efforts of both parties to explore capital market opportunities related to infrastructure assets. This includes expanding the investor base and tapping into renminbi opportunities for infrastructure loan securitisation. The partnership is expected to facilitate infrastructure investment and financing flows, thereby consolidating Hong Kong’s pivotal role in this sector.

Mr. Colin Pou, Executive Director and CEO of the HKMC, highlighted the growth of HKMC’s Infrastructure Financing and Securitisation (IFS) platform. He noted that the collaboration with CICC is poised to elevate their business to new heights, further advancing Hong Kong’s status as a premier infrastructure financing hub.

CICC’s Global Financial Engagement

Mr. Chen Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Committee at CICC, expressed optimism about the partnership. With a long history of engagement in international financial markets, CICC aims to integrate a global perspective with insights into the Chinese market. This collaboration is seen as a significant opportunity to enhance China’s role in global finance and expand influence among international investors.

HKMC’s Role in Infrastructure Financing

Since its inception in 1997, the HKMC, wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government, has been instrumental in promoting banking stability and development of the local debt market. The HKMC launched its Infrastructure Financing and Securitisation business in 2019, aiming to bridge market gaps and efficiently channel capital into infrastructure projects. The issuance of Infrastructure Loan Backed Securities (ILBS) in recent years has been a crucial step in establishing Hong Kong as a global infrastructure financing hub.

About CICC

Founded in 1995, CICC has played a pivotal role in China’s economic reform and development. With a vision to become a leading global investment banking institution, CICC leverages its extensive network and cross-border capabilities to provide first-class financial services, helping clients achieve strategic development goals.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hkmc-cicc-partnership-infrastructure-financing

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

On September 12, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Continue Reading: With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?
Bitcoin
BTC$114,855.64+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.31+2.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:10
Share
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
Chainlink
LINK$24.26+2.19%
Boost
BOOST$0.10097+3.59%
Major
MAJOR$0.16051-0.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:20
Share
Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Thay vì chỉ là một thương vụ may mắn như nhiều trader từng trải qua với các meme coin trước đây, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) được xây dựng như một dự án có tầm nhìn dài hạn và cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đây không chỉ là một “token theo trend”, mà còn là một meme coin […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04463+0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2591+3.54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.