“Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well” – Warns Ripple CTO

By: CoinGape
2025/08/19 17:43
Threshold
T$0,01609-1,71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021208-5,61%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001266-1,55%

Ripple CTO, David JoelKatz Schwartz, has now become a part of a new controversy, including Strategy (previously called MicroStrategy) and Bitcoin. A debate has already been taking shape, where a few community members, including Nick O’Neill, have been taking shots at Michael Saylor’s company, but new updates made the Schwartz comment, which looks like a warning to many.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ripple CTO Joins Strategy Debate

Ripple CTO David JoelKatz Schwartz’s involvement in the Strategy debate comes tertiary, as it all began with Nick O’Neill, the Co-Founder & CEO of BoDoggosENT. Pseudonymous crypto investor ‘The Digital Asset Investor’ highlighted that O’Neill has been creating critical videos about the Michael Sayor firm for days, but has now shocked everyone with a new video in which he is defending the company.

His serious facial expression, reading a script, and talking contrary to a previous statement have resulted in many speculating that he has been hit with a lawsuit. Digital Asset Investor summed up the sentiment in a post:

Digital Asset Investor sharing O'Neill's Startegy post
Source: X, Digital Asset Investor

Others commented that “blink twice if you need help, while others added that ‘he has lost all the credibility he had.’ Notably, Schwartz also added his opinions, which also look like a warning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ripple CTO Calls The New Statement ‘Not Genuine’

Notably, the Ripple CTO also jumped on the thread, suggesting that the video does not seem genuine. He even added that the individual does not look happy, making the statement, and his original video truly reflected his opinions.

While adding his belief on that, he also pointed out the importance of words coming out of someone’s mouth and their potential worth. Notably, David JoelKatz Schwartz also clarified that he does not agree with O’Neill’s previous criticism of Strategy; he still defends his right to express, adding that companies shouldn’t threaten people from sharing their opinions.

Ripple CTO sharing his opinion on Strategy debate
Source, X, Ripple CTO Thread
Advertisement
Advertisement

Holding Microstrategy Won’t Turn Out Well If

In this series of tweets, one hit the users the most, as David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz also talked about Strategy’s Bitcoin buying strategy. After recent 430 BTC buys, Michael Saylor’s company holds 629,376 tokens. Some appreciate these approaches while others criticize, even adding that the company’s stock is a leveraged Bitcoin play, which Ripple CTO also agrees to some extent.

He adds that it’s not controversial thinking that holding MicroStrategy (stock) won’t turn out well if Bitcoin collapses.

This does sound true, as the Bitcoin price rally has pumped the MSTR stock’s valuation pretty high. As a result, as long as BTC rallies, holding the stock looks visionary; however, there’s also downside risk, with the token’s downtrend.

Even at present, BTC is collapsing from the ATH of $124.4k, and the impact is visible on Strategy, as the MSTR stock price has collapsed 10% over the week, currently at $363.60.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0,0494+0,04%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0,001879+10,20%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02783+0,39%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01408-1,33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,09728+60,28%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking