The post Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF holds above 0.7939 support, but sustained break risks retest of 0.7900 and September's 0.7829 yearly low. RSI remains in bearish territory, though early signs suggest buyers may be gathering momentum at current levels. Bulls must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA at 0.8013 to target 0.8063 and ultimately the 0.8100 threshold. The USD/CHF consolidates at around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7955 down 0.05% as Wednesday's Asian Pacific session begins. The technical picture shows that the pair might bottom at around current levels, despite refreshing yearly lows in mid-September at 0.7829. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates the USD/CHF printed losses for the last three trading days, but failed to clear key support at 0.7939, which could pave the way for testing 0.7900 and the low of the year at 0.7829. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge, but buyers seem to gather some steam. For them to regain control, they must clear 0.8000, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8013. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 0.8063, followed by the 0.8100 figure. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland's official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country's economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc's value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn't in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated…