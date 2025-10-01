ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF holds above 0.7939 support, but sustained break risks retest of 0.7900 and September’s 0.7829 yearly low. RSI remains in bearish territory, though early signs suggest buyers may be gathering momentum at current levels. Bulls must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA at 0.8013 to target 0.8063 and ultimately the 0.8100 threshold. The USD/CHF consolidates at around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7955 down 0.05% as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins. The technical picture shows that the pair might bottom at around current levels, despite refreshing yearly lows in mid-September at 0.7829. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates the USD/CHF printed losses for the last three trading days, but failed to clear key support at 0.7939, which could pave the way for testing 0.7900 and the low of the year at 0.7829. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge, but buyers seem to gather some steam. For them to regain control, they must clear 0.8000, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8013. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 0.8063, followed by the 0.8100 figure. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily  Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated… The post Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF holds above 0.7939 support, but sustained break risks retest of 0.7900 and September’s 0.7829 yearly low. RSI remains in bearish territory, though early signs suggest buyers may be gathering momentum at current levels. Bulls must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA at 0.8013 to target 0.8063 and ultimately the 0.8100 threshold. The USD/CHF consolidates at around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7955 down 0.05% as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins. The technical picture shows that the pair might bottom at around current levels, despite refreshing yearly lows in mid-September at 0.7829. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates the USD/CHF printed losses for the last three trading days, but failed to clear key support at 0.7939, which could pave the way for testing 0.7900 and the low of the year at 0.7829. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge, but buyers seem to gather some steam. For them to regain control, they must clear 0.8000, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8013. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 0.8063, followed by the 0.8100 figure. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily  Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated…

Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:38
COM
COM$0.003972-21.23%
MAY
MAY$0.02374-10.65%
BULLS
BULLS$346.39-0.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01267-1.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.788-0.50%
  • USD/CHF holds above 0.7939 support, but sustained break risks retest of 0.7900 and September’s 0.7829 yearly low.
  • RSI remains in bearish territory, though early signs suggest buyers may be gathering momentum at current levels.
  • Bulls must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA at 0.8013 to target 0.8063 and ultimately the 0.8100 threshold.

The USD/CHF consolidates at around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7955 down 0.05% as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins. The technical picture shows that the pair might bottom at around current levels, despite refreshing yearly lows in mid-September at 0.7829.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Price action indicates the USD/CHF printed losses for the last three trading days, but failed to clear key support at 0.7939, which could pave the way for testing 0.7900 and the low of the year at 0.7829.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge, but buyers seem to gather some steam.

For them to regain control, they must clear 0.8000, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8013. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 0.8063, followed by the 0.8100 figure.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily 

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-price-forecast-holds-07939-support-eyes-08000-recovery-202509302316

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,806.94
$103,806.94$103,806.94

-1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.37
$3,497.37$3,497.37

-2.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.12
$160.12$160.12

-3.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2514
$2.2514$2.2514

-3.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16149
$0.16149$0.16149

-3.27%