Holography Light: Justification and Future Theory

Prologue

Diagrammatic(s) Rules

Straight-forward Eikonal

Legacy Bosonization

Wonton Holography

Holographic Propagators

Strange Cuprates

Stranger Things

Epilogue

Epilogue

\ Importantly, even a perfect match between the holographic and some other (believed to be comparatively better established) results would not provide a firm justification for the holographic technique itself. Indeed, any results obtained under the assumption of a purely classical (non-dynamical) background metric - which assumption is overwhelmingly common to the practical applications of the holographic approach - would only pertain to its ’light’ version, as opposed to the full-fledged one. As to the possible desk-top simulations of such a ’holography light’ scenario, those have been proposed for several platforms, including flexible graphene flakes [55] and hyperbolic metamaterials [56].

\ Projecting into the future, it seems quite likely that the ultimate theory of correlated quantum matter will eventually assume a form akin to quantum hydrodynamics formulated in terms of the moments of quantum distribution function [57]. Such a collective-field description of the bulk (a.k.a. ’phase’) space with the d-dimensional momentum providing for the extra dimensions could be equally well called either bosonization, or holography. Regardless of the name, though, taking a full advantage of this formally exact approach might turn out to be difficult, especially in the physically relevant cases of N ∼ 1 and moderate coupling strengths.

\ Nevertheless, there still seems to be no good reason neither for this theory to conform to anything as specific and convenient as the EMD Lagrangian (22), nor for the corresponding holographic dictionary to be copy-pasted ’ad verbatim’ from string/HEP theory.

\ One would hope that exposing the existing controversy over this and related issues might be helpful to authors of the future original (of course) studies on the topic - as well as their knowledgeable and unbiased (of course) referees.

\ This note was compiled, in part, while staying at and being supported by the Aspen Center for Physics under the NSF Grant PHY-1607611.

\

\

T. Holstein, R. E. Norton and P. Pincus, Phys. Rev. B 8, 2649 (1973); M. Y. Reizer, Phys.Rev.B39, 1609 (1989); ibid, B40, 11571 (1989). \ C.J.Pethick, G.Baym, and H.Monien, Nucl.Phys.A498, 313c (1989). \ P. A. Lee, Phys. Rev. Lett. 63, 680 (1989); L. B. Ioffe and A. I. Larkin, Phys. Rev. B 39, 8988 (1989); P.A. Lee and N. Nagaosa, ; Phys. Rev. Lett. 64, 2450 (1990); Phys. Rev. B46, 5621 (1992); J.Gan and E. Wong, Phys. Rev. Lett. 71, 4226 (1993); C. Nayak and F. Wilczek, Nucl. Phys. B 430, 534 (1994); S.Chakravarty et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 75, 3584 (1995). \ C. Castellani and C. Di Castro, Physica C 235-240, 99 (1994); C. Castellani et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 72, 316 (1994); W. Metzner, D. Rohe, and S. Andergassen, Phys. Rev. Lett. 91, 066402 (2003); L. Dell’Anna and W. Metzner, Phys. Rev. B 73, 045127 (2006); Phys. Rev. Lett. 98, 136402 (2007). \ B. I. Halperin, P. A. Lee and N. Read, Phys. Rev. B 47, 7312 (1993) \ A. Chubukov, C. Pepin and J. Rech, Phys. Rev. Lett. 92, 147003 (2004); Phys. Rev. B 74, 195126 (2006); A. V. Chubukov, Phys. Rev. B71, 245123 (2005); \ A. V. Chubukov, D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. Lett. v.97 p.226403 (2006), cond-mat/0604376. \ T. A. Sedrakyan and A. V. Chubukov, Phys. Rev. B 79, 115129 (2009), arXiv:0901.1459. \ S.-S. Lee, Phys. Rev. B 78, 085129 (2008), Phys. Rev. D 79, 086006 (2009); 2009. Phys. Rev. B 80:165102; Metlitski M, Sachdev S. 2010. Phys. Rev. B 82:075127; 2010. Phys. Rev. B 82:075128. \ D. F. Mross et al, Phys. Rev. B 82 (2010) 045121; arXiv:1003.0894; Raghu S, Torroba G, Wang H. 2015. Phys. Rev. B 92:205104 Fitzpatrick A.L. et al, 2015. Phys. Rev. B92:045118 A. Eberlein, I. Mandal, S. Sachdev, Phys. Rev. B 94, 045133 (2016), arXiv:1605.00657. \ B.L. Altshuler and L.B. Ioffe, Phys. Rev. Lett. 69, 2979 (1992); E.Altshuler et al, arXiv:cond-mat/9404071; A. Mirlin, E. Altshuler, P. Woelfle, Ann. Physik 5 (1996) 281; I.V. Gornyi, A. Mirlin, Phys. Rev. E 65 (2002) 025202; D. Taras-Semchuk, K. B. Efetov, Phys. Rev. B 64, 115301 (2001). \ D. V. Khveshchenko and S. V. Meshkov, Phys. Rev. B 47, 12051 (1993); D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. Lett. 77, 1817 (1996). \ P.C.E.Stamp, Phys.Rev.Lett.68, 2180 (1992); J.Phys.(France) 3, 625 (1993). \ D. V. Khveshchenko and P. C. E. Stamp, Phys. Rev. Lett. 71, 2118 (1993); Phys. Rev. B 49, 5227 (1994); \ M. J. Lawler et al, Phys. Rev. B 73, 085101 (2006); cond-mat/0508747; M. J. Lawler, E. Fradkin, Phys. Rev. B 75, 033304 (2007); cond-mat/0605203. \ P.S¨aterskog, B. Meszena, and K. Schalm, Phys. Rev. B 96, 155125 (2017), arXiv:1612.05326; P.S¨aterskog, SciPost Phys. 4, 015 (2018), arXiv:1711.04338. \ Tomer Ravid, Tom Banks, arxiv.org/abs/2208.01183. \ L. B. Ioffe, D. Lidsky, and B. L. Altshuler, Phys. Rev. Lett. 73, 472 (1994); B. L. Altshuler, L. B. Ioffe, and A. J. Millis, Phys. Rev. B 50, 14048 (1994); ibid B52, 5563 (1995); ibid B53, 415 (1996); B.L.Altshuler et al, ibid B52, 4607 (1995). \ A. Luther, Phys. Rev. B 19, 320 (1979). F. D. M. Haldane, Helv. Phys. Acta. 65, 152 (1992); A. Houghton and J. B. Marston, Phys. Rev. B 48, 7790 (1993); A. Houghton et al., ibid. 50, 1351 (1994); J. Phys. 6, 4909 (1994); H.-J. Kwon et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 73, 284 (1994); Phys. Rev. B 52, 8002 (1995); A. H. Castro Neto and E. Fradkin, Phys. Rev. Lett. 72, 1393 (1994); Phys. Rev. B 49, 10877 (1994); ibid. 51,4048 (1995); P. Kopietz et al., Phys. Rev. B 52, 10877 (1995); A. Houghton, H. J. Kwon, and J. B. Marston, Adv. Phys. 49, 141 (2000). J. Nilsson and A. H. Castro Neto, Phys. Rev. B 72, 195104 (2005). \ D. V. Khveshchenko, R. Hlubina, and T. M. Rice, Phys. Rev. B 48, 10766 (1993). \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. B 49, 16893 (1994); ibid B 52, 4833 (1995).L.V. Delacretaz et al, Phys. Rev. Research 4, 033131 (2022), arXiv:2203.05004. \ W. Metzner,C.Castellani, C, Di Castro, Advances in Physics, 47, 317 (1998).P. Kopietz and G. E. Castilla, Phys. Rev. Lett. 76, 4777 (1996); ibid 78, 314 (1997).K. B. Efetov, C. Pepin, H. Meier, Phys. Rev. Lett. 103,186403 (2009); Phys. Rev. B 82, 235120 (2010). \ S. A. Hartnoll, Class. Quant. Grav. 26, 224002 (2009); C. P. Herzog, J.Phys. A42 343001 (2009); J. McGreevy, Adv. High Energy Phys. 2010, 723105 (2010); J. Polchinski, arXiv:1010.6134; J. McGreevy, Adv.High Energy Phys. 2010, 723105 (2010); S. A. Hartnoll, Class. Quant. Grav. 26, 224002 (2009); S.Sachdev, Annual Review of Cond. Matt. Phys.3,9 (2012); J. Zaanen et al, ’Holographic Duality in Condensed Matter Physics’, Cambridge University Press, 2015; M. Ammon and J. Erdmenger, ’Gauge/Gravity Duality’, Cambridge University Press, 2015; S.A. Hartnoll, A.Lucas, and S. Sachdev, ’Holographic Quantum Matter’, MIT Press, 2018; J. Zaanen,arXiv:2110.00961.S. Kachru, X. Liu and M. Mulligan, Phys. Rev. D 78, 106005 (2008); S. A. Hartnoll and A. Tavanfar, Phys. Rev. D 83, 046003 (2011); S. A. Hartnoll, D. M. Hofman, and D. Vegh, arXiv:1105.3197; S. A. Hartnoll et al, JHEP 1004, 120 (2010); V. G. M. Puletti et al, JHEP 1101, 117 (2011); M. Edalati, R. G. Leigh and P. W. Phillips, Phys. Rev. Lett. 106, 091602 (2011); M. Edalati et al, Phys. Rev. D 83, 046012 (2011). \ S. S. Lee, Phys. Rev. D 79, 086006 (2009); H. Liu, J. McGreevy and D. Vegh, arXiv:0903.2477; M. Cubrovic, J. Zaanen and K. Schalm, Science 325, 439 (2009), arXiv:0904.1993; arXiv:1012.5681; T. Faulkner et al,arXiv:0907.2694,1003.1728,1101.0597,1306.6396; N. Iizuka et al, arXiv:1105.1162; D. Guarrera and J. McGreevy, arXiv:1102.3908; K. Jensen et al, arXiv:1105.1772; L. Huijse, S. Sachdev, arXiv:1104.5022; L.Huijse, S.Sachdev, B.Swingle,arXiv:1112.0573; F.Herˇcek, V. Gecin, M. Cubrovi´c, 2208.05920. ˇ 29 C.Charmousis et al, JHEP 1011, 151 (2010); E \ C.Charmousis et al, JHEP 1011, 151 (2010); E. Perlmutter, JHEP 06 28 2012Xi Dong et al, JHEP 1206 041, 2012, arXiv:1201.1905; B.S.Kim, JHEP 1206 (2012) 116, arXiv:1202.6062. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. B 86, 115115 (2012), arXiv:1205.4420. \ S. Sachdev and J. Ye, Phys. Rev. Lett. 70 (1993) 3339, arXiv:cond-mat/9212030; S. Sachdev, Phys.Rev.Lett.105, 151602 (2010); Phys. Rev. D 84, 066009 (2011); Phys.Rev.X5, 041025 (2015); A. Kitaev, KITP seminars, 2015; arXiv:1711.08169; A. Kitaev and S. J. Suh, JHEP05(2018)183, arXiv:1711.08467;1808.07032; S.Sachdev, arXiv:2205.02285. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, SciPost Phys. 5 012 (2018),arXiv:1705.03956; Condens. Matter 2018, 3(4), 40,arXiv:1805.00870; ibid 2020, 5, 37, arXiv:2004.06646. \ Erez Berg et al, Annual Review of Condensed Matter Physics 2019 10,63,arXiv:1804.01988; Y. Schattner et al, Phys. Rev. X 6, 031028 (2016); S. Lederer et al, PNAS 114(19), 4905 (2017); X.Y.Xu et al, Phys. Rev. X 7, 031058 (2017); X.Y.Xu et al, npj Quantum Mater. 5, 65 (2020),arXiv:2003.11573; A.Klein et al, Phys. Rev. X 10, 031053 (2020),arXiv:2003.09431. \ D.V.Khveshchenko, Lith.J.Phys.,55,208(2015), arXiv:1404.7000; ibid 56,125(2016),arXiv:1603.09741. \ M.Mitrano et al, PNAS (2018), 21, 495; Romero-Bermudez J. et al, Phys. Rev. B 99, 235149 (2019); A.A.Husain et al, Phys. Rev. X 9, 041062 (2019); P. W. Phillips, N. E. Hussey, P. Abbamonte, Science, 377, 1-10 (2022); B. Michon et al, arXiv:2205.04030; E. van Heumen et al, Phys Rev B106, 054515 (2022); F. Balm et al, 2211.05492. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Lith.J.Phys.,59,104(2019), arXiv:1905.04381; ibid 60,185(2020),arXiv:1912.05691; ibid 62 2(2022),arXiv:2205.11478. \ S. S. Gubser and F. D. Rocha, Phys. Rev. D 81, 046001 (2010),arXiv:0911.2898. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, EPL 111 (2015) 1700, arXiv:1502.03375; Lith. J. of Phys. 61, 1 (2021), arXiv:2011.11617. \ S.A. Hartnoll and A.Karch, Phys. Rev. B 91, 155126 (2015); A. Karch, K. Limtragool, P. W. Phillips, JHEP 2016, 175 (2016), arXiv:1511.02868; A. Amoretti and D. Musso, JHEP 1509 (2015) 094; A. Amoretti et al, Adv. in Phys. X, v.2, 409 (2017); Phys. Rev. Res 2, 023387 (2020). \ A.A. Patel and S. Sachdev, Phys. Rev. Lett. 123, 066601 (2019); Phys. Rev. B 98 125134 (2018); D. Miserev, J. Klinovaja, and D. Loss, Phys. Rev. B 103 075104 (2021); D. Chowdhury et al,arXiv:2109.05037; I. Esterlis et al,Phys. Rev. B 103, 235129; D. Chowdhury and E. Berg, Phys. Rev. Research 2 013301 (2020); P. Cha et al, Phys. Rev. Research 2 033434 (2020); H. Guo, Y. Gu, and S. Sachdev, Phys. Rev. B 100, 045140; A.A.Patel et al, arXiv:2203.04990; I. Esterlis et al, Phys. Rev. B 103, 235129 (2021), arXiv:2103.08615; D, Chowdhury et al, Reviews of Modern Physics 94, 035004 (2022), [arXiv:2109.05037]; A.A. Patel et al, arXiv:2203.04990; Wang, X., Chowdhury, D., arXiv:2209.05491; H. Guo et al, Phys. Rev. B 106, 115151 (2022). \ G. T. Horowitz, J. E. Santos, and D. Tong, JHEP, 07 (2012) 168, arXiv:1204.0519; ibid 011 (2012) 102, arXiv:1209.1098. \ A. Donos and J. P. Gauntlett, JHEP 04 (2014); 040; M. Rangamani, M. Rozali, and D. Smyth, ibid 07 (2015) 024; B. W. Langley, G. Vanacore, and P. W. Phillips, arXiv:1506.06769. \ G. A. Inkof, K. Schalm, J. Schmalian, NPJ Quantum Materials volume 7, 56 (2022), arXiv:2108.11392; J.Schmalian, arXiv:2209.00474; \ B. Meszena et al, Phys. Rev. B 94, 115134, arXiv:1602.05360; P.S¨aterskog, SciPost Phys. 10, 067 (2021), arXiv:2010.03077. \ P. Nozieres, J. Phys. (Paris) 2, 443 (1992). \ J. A. Hertz, Phys. Rev. B 14, 1165 (1976); A. J. Millis, Phys. Rev. B 45, 13047 (1992); Ar. Abanov, A. V. Chubukov, and J. Schmalian, Advances in Physics 52, 119 (2003), arXiv: cond-mat/0107421. \ T.D.Son, Phys. Rev. X 5, 031027 (2015), arXiv:1502.03446; Prog. Theor. Exp. Phys. 2016, 12C103, arXiv:1608.05111; Annu. Rev. Condens. Matter Phys. 9, 397 (2018), arXiv:1805.04472. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. B 75, 153405 (2007), arXiv:cond-mat/0607174. \ H.Schulz, Phys.Rev.Lett.71, 1864 (1993). \ W. Rantner and X-G. Wen, Phys. Rev. Lett. 86, 3871 (2001); J. Ye, Phys. Rev. Lett.87, 227003 (2001); M. Franz and Z. Tesanovic, Phys. Rev. Lett. 87, 257003 (2001). \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. Lett. 90, 199701 (2003), arXiv:cond-mat/0306079; ibid 91, 269701 (2003), arXiv:cond-mat/0306080; Phys. Rev. B 65, 235111 (2002), arXiv:cond-mat/0112202; Nucl. Phys. B642, 515 (2002, arXiv:cond-mat/0204040; arXiv:cond-mat/0205106; V. P. Gusynin, D.V. Khveshchenko, and M. Reenders, Phys. Rev. B 67, 115201 (2003), arXiv:cond-mat/0207372. \ 5 E. Bagan, M. Lavelle and D. McMullan, Annals of Phys. 282, 471, 503 (2000). \ D. V. Khveshchenko and A. G. Yashenkin, Phys. Lett. A, v.309, p.363 (2003), arXiv:cond-mat/0202173; Phys. Rev. B 67, 052502 (2003), arXiv:cond-mat/0204215; \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Phys. Rev. B 75, 241406(R) (2007), arXiv:cond-mat/0611485; EPL, p.57008, v.82 (2008), arXiv:0705.4105. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, EPL, 104, 47002 (2013), arXiv:1305.6651. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, EPL, 109, 61001 (2015), arXiv:1411.1693. \ D. V. Khveshchenko, Lith. J. of Phys., 61, 233, 2021, arXiv:2102.01617.

\

:::info Author:

(1) D. V. Khveshchenko, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC 27599.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\