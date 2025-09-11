HoloworldAI launches $HOLO as first AI-native IP fair launch token

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:56
Key Takeaways

  • HoloworldAI launched $HOLO on Solana as the first AI-native IP fair launch token.
  • $HOLO aims to democratize access to AI intellectual property and on-chain content creation.

HoloworldAI launched its $HOLO token today as a fair launch token designed for AI-native intellectual property on the Solana blockchain.

The token launch, conducted through Hololaunch, aims to democratize access to emerging content and IP economies while preventing common issues like bots, gas wars, and uneven token allocations.

$HOLO serves as the core token for launching, growing, and maintaining AI intellectual properties on-chain. The project leverages Solana’s blockchain infrastructure, which has achieved daily transaction volumes exceeding 100 million in 2025.

The initiative emerges amid increasing convergence of AI and blockchain technologies, as platforms develop solutions combining AI agents with blockchain systems for on-chain content creation. The ecosystem includes agent studios and marketplaces enabling users to create and trade AI entities without coding requirements.

Fair launch tokens typically target equitable distribution, with comparable projects featuring total token supplies of approximately 2 billion and community incentive allocations exceeding 20% to encourage adoption.

The development aligns with broader movements toward decentralized economies, enabling direct ownership and monetization of digital content by individuals.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ai-native-fair-launch-holo/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
