HoloworldAI launches $HOLO as first AI-native IP fair launch token

Key Takeaways

HoloworldAI launched $HOLO on Solana as the first AI-native IP fair launch token.

$HOLO aims to democratize access to AI intellectual property and on-chain content creation.

HoloworldAI launched its $HOLO token today as a fair launch token designed for AI-native intellectual property on the Solana blockchain.

The token launch, conducted through Hololaunch, aims to democratize access to emerging content and IP economies while preventing common issues like bots, gas wars, and uneven token allocations.

$HOLO serves as the core token for launching, growing, and maintaining AI intellectual properties on-chain. The project leverages Solana’s blockchain infrastructure, which has achieved daily transaction volumes exceeding 100 million in 2025.

The initiative emerges amid increasing convergence of AI and blockchain technologies, as platforms develop solutions combining AI agents with blockchain systems for on-chain content creation. The ecosystem includes agent studios and marketplaces enabling users to create and trade AI entities without coding requirements.

Fair launch tokens typically target equitable distribution, with comparable projects featuring total token supplies of approximately 2 billion and community incentive allocations exceeding 20% to encourage adoption.

The development aligns with broader movements toward decentralized economies, enabling direct ownership and monetization of digital content by individuals.