Home Depot’s Signal To Retail

2025/09/09 21:28
With tariffs raising costs on core building materials, Home Depot’s GMS acquisition highlights how vertical integration can insulate retailers, building on precedents from Costco to Walmart in securing supply chain control.

(Photo by Xavier de Canto/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Why Home Depot Pivoted

When retailers start buying their suppliers, it’s usually a sign that something fundamental has shifted in the market. In May, Home Depot told investors tariffs wouldn’t push up prices. By August, it revised its course, warning of “modest” increases on certain goods. Days later, it completed the $5.5 billion acquisition of GMS Inc., a distributor of drywall, ceilings, and steel framing.

The timing was telling. Although Home Depot sources more than half of its purchases domestically, tariffs still threaten margins in the contractor-focused “Pro” segment, which generates nearly half of its sales. More importantly, Pro is the company’s growth engine, while the do-it-yourself base has softened as pandemic-era demand wanes. Home Depot has made clear that Pros are its strategic priority, leaning on contractors for durable growth. GMS adds control over distribution in some of the categories most vulnerable to duties, giving Home Depot more leverage on cost, logistics, and supply reliability. For Pro customers, consistency matters as much as price; for Home Depot, owning more of the chain helps provide both. And it isn’t alone: as Home Depot strengthens its contractor ecosystem, it echoes a broader trend in retail where vulnerabilities are prompting companies to rethink how much of their supply chains they need to own.

Vertical Integration As Precedent

Retailers have long relied on vertical integration as a means to blunt cost volatility and insulate themselves from external shocks.

In grocery, both Costco and Walmart have pushed upstream into food production to stabilize essential categories. Costco’s $450 million poultry facility in Nebraska is perhaps the most notable example: by owning the supply chain for its signature rotisserie chickens, Costco locked in control over feed, processing, and distribution, ensuring it could keep the $4.99 price tag steady even as grain costs and trade disputes threatened margins. Walmart has applied a similar philosophy in meat, investing directly in beef packing operations and working closely with ranchers to create vertically integrated supply chains. The move not only secured consistent quality and pricing but also reduced Walmart’s vulnerability to commodity spikes and processing bottlenecks.

(Photo By L Smith/Classicstock/Getty Images)

ClassicStock

Others have applied the same logic to logistics. Amazon built out a vast network of warehouses, trucking operations, and last-mile delivery capacity, reducing dependence on UPS and FedEx while gaining flexibility to absorb freight volatility. Wayfair, grappling with the complexity of shipping oversized furniture, developed its Castlegate logistics platform to manage fulfillment and delivery more directly. In both cases, taking ownership of infrastructure created a buffer against rising costs while improving customer experience.

Home Depot’s acquisition of GMS fits squarely within this strategy to own supply chain chokepoints. Rival Lowe’s announced a similar plan in late August, with its agreement to acquire Foundation Building Materials, another major distributor of drywall and steel framing. Although professionals only represent about 30% of Lowe’s sales, it is still a critical growth strategy, following its earlier acquisition of ADG Group in June.

Just as Costco and Walmart identified vulnerabilities in food supply chains, and Amazon and Wayfair recognized efficiencies in logistics, Home Depot is moving upstream in drywall, ceilings, and steel framing, categories highly exposed to tariffs and supply shocks. The logic is the same: own the vulnerable links, reduce exposure to policy shifts, and capture more margin across the value chain. Still, vertical integration is only one path. Not every retailer has the capital or expertise to own factories or logistics networks, and even those that do often complement ownership with other tactics.

Beyond Integration: The Broader Toolkit

(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

While vertical integration is one of the most visible ways retailers have tried to insulate themselves from shocks, it’s not the only strategy in play. For many companies, owning the supply chain outright is too capital-intensive or impractical, particularly outside of core categories.

Instead, retailers have assembled a broader toolkit of tariff mitigation tactics that allow them to blunt cost pressures without the long lead times of vertical integration. Other growing tactics include:

  • Reshoring & Nearshoring: Diversified supply chains are pulling more production to Mexico, Central America, and the U.S., cutting lead times and reducing tariff exposure.
  • First Sale Programs: Declaring import values at the initial manufacturer-to-middleman transaction rather than the final invoice helps lower effective tariff rates in categories like apparel and home goods. For instance, if a manufacturer sells to a distributor for $50, then the distributor sells to a retailer for $75, tariffs apply to the $50 ‘first sale’ price rather than the $75 retail transaction.
  • Private Labels: Building in-house brands gives retailers greater flexibility to shift sourcing and protect their margins.
  • Dynamic Pricing & Fulfillment: Leveraging data and digital tools to adjust prices in real time and substitute tariff-free alternatives allows retailers to respond quickly when costs spike without broad, across-the-board hikes.
  • Regional Focus: Targeting investment in metros and regions with stronger construction pipelines or relocation activity, such as Texas, the Carolinas, or Tennessee, helps capture demand even as national housing mobility slows.

Retailers can only do so much on the cost side. Even as they experiment with vertical integration, reshoring, and trade programs to blunt tariff pressures, the demand environment poses its own risks. Supply chain control may protect margins, but it doesn’t guarantee growth if customers aren’t spending. The most sophisticated supply chain strategies must contend with fundamental shifts in consumer behavior, which is why the state of the U.S. housing market looms so large in the outlook for home improvement and retail more broadly.

Tariffs Aren’t The Only Challenge

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Supply chain control becomes even more valuable when retailers confront headwinds on the demand side. Americans are moving less, with mobility near record lows at just 7.8% of households, the lowest rate since the Census began tracking in 1948. In the 1950s and 60s, that figure was closer to one in five. Families today are more anchored: two-income households complicate moves, aging demographics keep older homeowners in place, and many are locked into mortgage rates under 4%, unwilling to trade up into costlier loans.

The consequences span the consumer economy: when people don’t move, they are less likely to replace major appliances, buy new furniture, redecorate interiors, or invest in landscaping. Without that catalyst, retailers across sectors face intensified competition for a smaller pool of discretionary spending. Emerging return-to-office mandates add another layer of complexity, as some pandemic-era home-focused spending begins shifting back toward workplace needs, though this trend is still developing. Stagnant job mobility has also curbed wage growth and career flexibility, eroding the economic dynamism that once drove U.S. growth and retail expansion.

The housing market’s unusual dynamics compound these challenges across retail. New homes now sell for 9% less than existing ones, the largest discount on record, as builders slash prices and shrink home sizes by nearly 400 square feet since 2015 to move inventory. Meanwhile, existing homeowners cling to low-rate mortgages, keeping resale supply tight. This creates a bifurcated market where new construction drives transaction volume but at compressed margins, forcing retailers serving builders, contractors, and new homeowners to find efficiencies wherever possible. For furniture retailers, appliance sellers, and home goods companies, this translates to thinner margins on the sales that do occur, making vertical integration essential rather than optional for competitive survival.

In this environment, retailers that can’t control costs through supply chain ownership risk being squeezed between rising expenses and reluctant consumers. Sustainable growth will depend on whether consumers are moving and buying.

The Bigger Picture

Tariffs and housing stagnation represent a dual squeeze: costs rising from above, demand softening from below. Retailers that can’t adapt risk margin erosion. Those that do, by integrating vertically, reshoring supply, or using creative trade strategies, will be better equipped to hold the line for customers. Home Depot’s acquisition of GMS may signal the start of a broader trend, as other categories show similar vulnerabilities where vertical integration could be utilized.

In grocery, control of poultry and beef supply chains has already proven its value, and produce in Mexico could be next. Continued tariff pressure in apparel and textiles, furniture, and even pharmaceuticals, long dependent on Chinese and Indian APIs, could see partnerships in domestic or USMCA-based production to stabilize supply.

(Photo by Larry Lee/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In an era when policy shifts and demand volatility make stability the ultimate competitive advantage, vertical integration has become less about market power and more about resilience. This represents a fundamental shift in retail strategy, from the growth focused mentality of the past decade to a more defensive posture focused on protecting margins and operational control. For investors and executives, the question is no longer whether to consider vertical integration, but which parts of the supply chain are too critical to leave in others’ hands.

