TLDRs: Honda halts U.S. production of Acura ZDX EV, citing weak market demand for electric vehicles. Shares of Honda (HMC) dropped 1.15% following the announcement of production cancellation. GM-assembled Acura ZDX ceases production while the Prologue EV in Mexico continues. Honda plans future EVs including the all-electric RSX, aligning with long-term strategy. Honda Motor Co., [...] The post Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Drops After Acura ZDX EV Production Halt appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs: Honda halts U.S. production of Acura ZDX EV, citing weak market demand for electric vehicles. Shares of Honda (HMC) dropped 1.15% following the announcement of production cancellation. GM-assembled Acura ZDX ceases production while the Prologue EV in Mexico continues. Honda plans future EVs including the all-electric RSX, aligning with long-term strategy. Honda Motor Co., [...] The post Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Drops After Acura ZDX EV Production Halt appeared first on CoinCentral.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Drops After Acura ZDX EV Production Halt

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 19:44
Union
U$0,012964+%31,50
1
1$0,011525-%14,15
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12138-%0,19

TLDRs:

  • Honda halts U.S. production of Acura ZDX EV, citing weak market demand for electric vehicles.
  • Shares of Honda (HMC) dropped 1.15% following the announcement of production cancellation.
  • GM-assembled Acura ZDX ceases production while the Prologue EV in Mexico continues.
  • Honda plans future EVs including the all-electric RSX, aligning with long-term strategy.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) saw its stock fall more than 1% on Wednesday after the company announced it would stop production of the Acura ZDX electric vehicle in the United States.

Trading at $33.49, the stock declined 1.15% by the market close, reflecting investor concern over Honda’s pivot in its EV strategy amid a challenging market for electric vehicles.

The drop comes amid broader industry uncertainty as automakers recalibrate their EV portfolios to respond to fluctuating consumer demand and market conditions. Honda’s announcement underscores the pressures traditional automakers face in scaling EV production efficiently.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)

Acura ZDX Production Halted in Tennessee

The decision affects the Acura ZDX, an all-electric crossover produced in partnership with General Motors at GM’s Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee. Production for the 2026 model year had been slated to start this month, but Honda confirmed it has canceled all future production.

Honda cited current market conditions for EVs as the primary reason for the move, emphasizing the need to align its product portfolio with customer demand and long-term strategic goals.

Since its launch last year, the Acura ZDX sold approximately 19,000 units in the U.S., with over 11,000 units sold through August 2025.

GM Partnership Remains Unaffected

Despite the production halt, Honda assured that its relationship with GM remains strong. A GM spokesperson noted that Honda’s decision was based solely on market demand, not on the quality of GM’s production or workforce. The Spring Hill facility will maintain its employment plans, with no immediate layoffs announced as a result of the shift.

The collaboration between Honda and GM has been instrumental in Honda’s U.S. EV expansion. While the ZDX will no longer be produced, other joint ventures, including the Honda Prologue EV built in Mexico, will continue without interruption.

Future EV Plans Take Center Stage

Honda also used the announcement to highlight its broader EV strategy. The company plans to launch the all-electric Acura RSX at its Ohio EV Hub in the second half of 2026. In addition, hybrid-electric Acura models are currently in development, signaling that Honda is pivoting to a more diversified approach to electrification.

This focus on new models and strategic planning is intended to better align with evolving customer needs and market conditions.

Looking Ahead for Honda Investors

Investors are now closely monitoring Honda’s next moves in the EV market. While the stock drop reflects immediate market concerns, the company’s long-term plans for electrification, including upcoming launches and continued GM partnerships, may provide a roadmap for future growth. Analysts suggest that Honda’s ability to adjust production in response to market realities is a sign of strategic flexibility, even as short-term stock volatility continues.

Honda’s stock performance in the coming months will likely be influenced by the reception of its upcoming electric and hybrid models, as well as broader consumer sentiment toward EV adoption in the U.S.

The post Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Drops After Acura ZDX EV Production Halt appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0,03724+%0,97
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1157-%6,84
SUN
SUN$0,026235-%8,07
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation