Hong Kong Advances Digital Money Strategy as HKMA’s e-HKD Pilot Programme Enters Phase Two

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), with analytical support from Deloitte, has released its e-HKD Pilot Programme Phase 2 Report, offering a look into how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and other digital money forms could reshape the city’s financial ecosystem. The report shows a pivotal transition — from physical cash to digital money powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT) — and outlines how Hong Kong is positioning itself as a global leader in digital finance, tokenisation, and next-generation payments infrastructure. Expanding the Digital Money Landscape According to the HKMA report, the digital money landscape is evolving into two main categories: public money and private money. Public money includes central bank digital currencies like the e-HKD, while private money encompasses tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins. These innovations are building the foundation for tokenisation in Hong Kong, enabling faster, more transparent, and programmable transactions that connect traditional finance with the emerging Web3 ecosystem. The HKMA has been researching the e-HKD since 2017, conducting pilot studies and technical experiments to explore its potential in both wholesale and retail settings. With Phase 2, the focus broadened to include comparisons between the e-HKD and private forms of digital money, evaluating their usability, scalability, and commercial viability. Key Themes and Findings The Phase 2 pilots, conducted with 11 industry partners across the banking, payments, and technology sectors, explored three central themes: Settlement of Tokenised Assets: Pilots tested the use of a hypothetical e-HKD for atomic settlement of tokenised assets such as money market funds and bonds. Results showed that DLT-based settlement could shorten cycles from T+2 to T+0, improving liquidity and reducing counterparty risk. However, banks indicated that tokenised deposits might offer similar efficiency with fewer infrastructure changes. Programmability: The report examined the potential of programmable payments using smart contracts and purpose-bound money (PBM). Pilot use cases included green reward vouchers, escrow-based prepayments, and supply chain financing. While programmability enhances automation and transparency, the HKMA found that commercial adoption models remain limited, with no clear business case for large-scale rollout. Offline Payments; Offline e-HKD pilots explored Super SIM and NFC-based payments that operate without internet connectivity. Given Hong Kong’s robust digital infrastructure and existing offline payment systems, the HKMA concluded that an offline e-HKD would likely add limited incremental benefit at present. The Road Ahead The HKMA, supported by Deloitte’s analysis, will prioritise wholesale use cases for the e-HKD, particularly in the settlement of tokenised assets and interbank transactions. The central bank will continue to assess retail applications while laying the policy, legal, and technical groundwork to ensure readiness by 2026. As the global race toward digital money intensifies, Hong Kong’s collaborative approach — combining public oversight with private innovation — positions it at the forefront of financial transformation. The e-HKD initiative reflects not just the city’s commitment to technological advancement, but also its strategic role in shaping the next era of money — connected, efficient, and inclusiveThe Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), with analytical support from Deloitte, has released its e-HKD Pilot Programme Phase 2 Report, offering a look into how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and other digital money forms could reshape the city’s financial ecosystem. The report shows a pivotal transition — from physical cash to digital money powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT) — and outlines how Hong Kong is positioning itself as a global leader in digital finance, tokenisation, and next-generation payments infrastructure. Expanding the Digital Money Landscape According to the HKMA report, the digital money landscape is evolving into two main categories: public money and private money. Public money includes central bank digital currencies like the e-HKD, while private money encompasses tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins. These innovations are building the foundation for tokenisation in Hong Kong, enabling faster, more transparent, and programmable transactions that connect traditional finance with the emerging Web3 ecosystem. The HKMA has been researching the e-HKD since 2017, conducting pilot studies and technical experiments to explore its potential in both wholesale and retail settings. With Phase 2, the focus broadened to include comparisons between the e-HKD and private forms of digital money, evaluating their usability, scalability, and commercial viability. Key Themes and Findings The Phase 2 pilots, conducted with 11 industry partners across the banking, payments, and technology sectors, explored three central themes: Settlement of Tokenised Assets: Pilots tested the use of a hypothetical e-HKD for atomic settlement of tokenised assets such as money market funds and bonds. Results showed that DLT-based settlement could shorten cycles from T+2 to T+0, improving liquidity and reducing counterparty risk. However, banks indicated that tokenised deposits might offer similar efficiency with fewer infrastructure changes. Programmability: The report examined the potential of programmable payments using smart contracts and purpose-bound money (PBM). Pilot use cases included green reward vouchers, escrow-based prepayments, and supply chain financing. While programmability enhances automation and transparency, the HKMA found that commercial adoption models remain limited, with no clear business case for large-scale rollout. Offline Payments; Offline e-HKD pilots explored Super SIM and NFC-based payments that operate without internet connectivity. Given Hong Kong’s robust digital infrastructure and existing offline payment systems, the HKMA concluded that an offline e-HKD would likely add limited incremental benefit at present. The Road Ahead The HKMA, supported by Deloitte’s analysis, will prioritise wholesale use cases for the e-HKD, particularly in the settlement of tokenised assets and interbank transactions. The central bank will continue to assess retail applications while laying the policy, legal, and technical groundwork to ensure readiness by 2026. As the global race toward digital money intensifies, Hong Kong’s collaborative approach — combining public oversight with private innovation — positions it at the forefront of financial transformation. The e-HKD initiative reflects not just the city’s commitment to technological advancement, but also its strategic role in shaping the next era of money — connected, efficient, and inclusive

Hong Kong Advances Digital Money Strategy as HKMA’s e-HKD Pilot Programme Enters Phase Two

By: CryptoNews
2025/11/01 01:21
CyberKongz
KONG$0,0036+3,15%

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), with analytical support from Deloitte, has released its e-HKD Pilot Programme Phase 2 Report, offering a look into how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and other digital money forms could reshape the city’s financial ecosystem.

The report shows a pivotal transition — from physical cash to digital money powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT) — and outlines how Hong Kong is positioning itself as a global leader in digital finance, tokenisation, and next-generation payments infrastructure.

Expanding the Digital Money Landscape

According to the HKMA report, the digital money landscape is evolving into two main categories: public money and private money. Public money includes central bank digital currencies like the e-HKD, while private money encompasses tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins.

These innovations are building the foundation for tokenisation in Hong Kong, enabling faster, more transparent, and programmable transactions that connect traditional finance with the emerging Web3 ecosystem.

The HKMA has been researching the e-HKD since 2017, conducting pilot studies and technical experiments to explore its potential in both wholesale and retail settings.

With Phase 2, the focus broadened to include comparisons between the e-HKD and private forms of digital money, evaluating their usability, scalability, and commercial viability.

Key Themes and Findings

The Phase 2 pilots, conducted with 11 industry partners across the banking, payments, and technology sectors, explored three central themes:

Settlement of Tokenised Assets: Pilots tested the use of a hypothetical e-HKD for atomic settlement of tokenised assets such as money market funds and bonds.

Results showed that DLT-based settlement could shorten cycles from T+2 to T+0, improving liquidity and reducing counterparty risk. However, banks indicated that tokenised deposits might offer similar efficiency with fewer infrastructure changes.

Programmability: The report examined the potential of programmable payments using smart contracts and purpose-bound money (PBM). Pilot use cases included green reward vouchers, escrow-based prepayments, and supply chain financing.

While programmability enhances automation and transparency, the HKMA found that commercial adoption models remain limited, with no clear business case for large-scale rollout.

Offline Payments; Offline e-HKD pilots explored Super SIM and NFC-based payments that operate without internet connectivity. Given Hong Kong’s robust digital infrastructure and existing offline payment systems, the HKMA concluded that an offline e-HKD would likely add limited incremental benefit at present.

    The Road Ahead

    The HKMA, supported by Deloitte’s analysis, will prioritise wholesale use cases for the e-HKD, particularly in the settlement of tokenised assets and interbank transactions.

    The central bank will continue to assess retail applications while laying the policy, legal, and technical groundwork to ensure readiness by 2026.

    As the global race toward digital money intensifies, Hong Kong’s collaborative approach — combining public oversight with private innovation — positions it at the forefront of financial transformation. The e-HKD initiative reflects not just the city’s commitment to technological advancement, but also its strategic role in shaping the next era of money — connected, efficient, and inclusive.

    Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

    You May Also Like

    Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

    Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

    The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
    ANyONe Protocol
    ANYONE$0,5049+2,83%
    Simons Cat
    CAT$0,000004616-1,57%
    SQUID MEME
    GAME$44,119-0,95%
    Share
    BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
    Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

    Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

    Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
    SILVER
    SILVER$0,000000000000064+6,66%
    Bitcoin
    BTC$106 264,41+1,61%
    TOP Network
    TOP$0,000096-0,10%
    Share
    Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
    Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

    Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

    Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
    FUTURECOIN
    FUTURE$0,1247+3,51%
    Notcoin
    NOT$0,0007755+0,76%
    Share
    Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

    Trending News

    More

    Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

    Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

    Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

    Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

    What is Proof-of-Stake?

    Quick Reads

    More

    DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

    Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

    Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

    What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

    EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

    Crypto Prices

    mc_price_img_alt

    Bitcoin

    BTC

    $106 261,92
    $106 261,92$106 261,92

    +1,14%

    mc_price_img_alt

    Ethereum

    ETH

    $3 580,00
    $3 580,00$3 580,00

    +1,71%

    mc_price_img_alt

    XRP

    XRP

    $2,5764
    $2,5764$2,5764

    +1,87%

    mc_price_img_alt

    Solana

    SOL

    $168,22
    $168,22$168,22

    +1,16%

    mc_price_img_alt

    DOGE

    DOGE

    $0,18082
    $0,18082$0,18082

    +0,88%