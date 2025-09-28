Hong Kong and Mainland China Launch Cross-Boundary Bond Repo Business



Timothy Morano



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Mainland China launch a cross-boundary bond repo business to enhance RMB liquidity and attract global investors.











The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), in collaboration with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and other Mainland financial authorities, has officially launched a cross-boundary bond repurchase (repo) business. This initiative, announced on September 26, aims to facilitate the participation of overseas institutional investors in China’s onshore bond market, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Enhancing RMB Market Liquidity

The launch of this cross-boundary repo business follows a significant policy measure that allows overseas institutional investors, including those involved in the Bond Connect program, to engage in onshore repo activities. This policy enables these investors to remit the obtained RMB liquidity for offshore use, thus providing a stable liquidity support to Hong Kong’s offshore RMB market. The move is expected to effectively lower the RMB funding cost and improve liquidity management for offshore investors.

Promoting RMB as an Investment Currency

The cross-boundary and offshore RMB repo initiatives are designed to complement each other, addressing offshore investors’ needs for asset allocation and liquidity management. The HKMA’s Chief Executive, Mr. Eddie Yue, highlighted that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Bond Connect business and bolster Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center and a hub for offshore RMB business. By enhancing the appeal of onshore bonds, these initiatives are expected to promote the RMB as a preferred currency for investment and funding in global markets.

Strategic Collaboration and Future Prospects

This cross-boundary bond repo business marks a critical step in the strategic collaboration between Hong Kong and Mainland China, aimed at integrating and expanding the financial markets. The initiative is anticipated to increase global investors’ interest in RMB assets, thereby fostering a more diversified development of offshore RMB businesses. As such, it represents a significant advancement in Hong Kong’s financial infrastructure, further consolidating its role in international finance.

