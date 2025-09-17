Hong Kong Digital Asset Policy Misreported as Carrie Lam’s Address

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 13:44
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195474+0.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.15733+1.43%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01666-1.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.31%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01708+30.88%
Key Points:
  • Key Point 1
  • Key Point 2
  • Key Point 3

On September 17, 2025, news reports attributed statements on digital asset initiatives to former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, although these claims lack verification from official records.

Clarification of leadership roles is critical, as policy credit should go to current Chief Executive John Lee, impacting market understanding and future digital asset strategies.

Carrie Lam Misattributed: Focus on John Lee’s Policies

Reports citing Carrie Lam as the source for a Hong Kong policy on digital asset tokenization are unsubstantiated. Current official leadership is John Lee. Official sources, such as this Hong Kong Government Announcement, do not reflect these changes.

Economic focus under John Lee remains on innovation hubs and traditional growth measures rather than digital assets. Actual policy addressed economic revival without specific mentions of tokenization. John Lee stated, “Our focus remains on boosting the economy and improving livelihoods, emphasizing traditional sectors rather than digital asset innovations.” – South China Morning Post

Market and industry reactions revolve around clarification needs for Hong Kong’s policy direction, emphasizing current administrative records and dismissing erroneous reporting as potentially misleading.

2025 Hong Kong Crypto Landscape: Lack of Tokenization Focus

Did you know? In 2023, Hong Kong launched a virtual asset service provider regime, yet cryptocurrency tokenization initiatives have not reached full policy support.

As of September 17, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,487.93, with a market cap of $541.71 billion and a 24-hour trading volume change of -3.58%. Ethereum’s 90-day increase has reached 77.41%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, potential outcomes include a steady development in crypto regulation focusing on integration within traditional finance systems while monitoring digital asset market trends. Confidence in regulatory transparency remains essential. For more on Hong Kong’s economic strategies, explore this Crisis Management Overview from Hong Kong Government.

Furthermore, recent developments highlight the importance of clarity in Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing as a step towards embracing digital currencies under regulated frameworks.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-tokenization-policy-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?