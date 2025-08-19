Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Daily, the non-profit Hong Kong Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee (DAAMC) announced its establishment with the support of the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Industry Association, with participation from SlowMist and Yuanbi. The organization is dedicated to developing and promoting anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) standards and practices by fostering collaboration among regulated financial institutions. DAAMC will address the "Guidelines on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Applicable to Licensed Stablecoin Issuers)" issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and explore and research emerging global industry compliance standards related to on-chain identity verification.