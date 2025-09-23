The post Hong Kong Establishes Task Force to Combat Crypto Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Task force created in response to rising crypto fraud, involving key government leaders. Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force aims to curb platform-based scams. Security Secretary emphasizes regulation and fraud prevention measures. Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang revealed on September 23 that fraud cases involving virtual assets surged, prompting measures including a new Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force. These actions, amid the JPEX scandal, highlight efforts to protect users from crypto fraud, necessitating enhanced regulations for virtual asset service providers. Hong Kong Targets Platform Scams with New Task Force Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has launched a Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force to combat the surge in virtual asset scams. Chris Tang Ping-keung, the city’s Security Secretary, emphasized the need for the stop payment mechanism to parallel traditional banking responses. Scams are increasingly using virtual asset platforms to withdraw illegally acquired funds, prompting critical changes in operational protocols for virtual asset service providers. Collaborative efforts with these platforms aim to initiate immediate stop payment actions when scams are identified. According to Chris Tang Ping-keung, “Police are doing their best to locate the whereabouts of the leader of the platform. We will by all means hold the culprits accountable for their crimes.” The announcement from Chris Tang Ping-keung, advocated for diligent pursuit of fraudsters, with police engaging in over 70 arrests related to the large-scale JPEX scandal. Stronger regulations and efforts to hunt down ringleaders were also outlined by Paul Chan Mo-po, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary. JPEX Scandal Spurs Regulatory Action as Arrests Rise Did you know? Amid the JPEX scandal, over 70 arrests and HK$230 million have been frozen, marking an intense government effort to tackle the largest cryptocurrency fraud in Hong Kong’s history. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $113,062.19, with a market cap of approximately $2.25 trillion… The post Hong Kong Establishes Task Force to Combat Crypto Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Task force created in response to rising crypto fraud, involving key government leaders. Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force aims to curb platform-based scams. Security Secretary emphasizes regulation and fraud prevention measures. Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang revealed on September 23 that fraud cases involving virtual assets surged, prompting measures including a new Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force. These actions, amid the JPEX scandal, highlight efforts to protect users from crypto fraud, necessitating enhanced regulations for virtual asset service providers. Hong Kong Targets Platform Scams with New Task Force Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has launched a Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force to combat the surge in virtual asset scams. Chris Tang Ping-keung, the city’s Security Secretary, emphasized the need for the stop payment mechanism to parallel traditional banking responses. Scams are increasingly using virtual asset platforms to withdraw illegally acquired funds, prompting critical changes in operational protocols for virtual asset service providers. Collaborative efforts with these platforms aim to initiate immediate stop payment actions when scams are identified. According to Chris Tang Ping-keung, “Police are doing their best to locate the whereabouts of the leader of the platform. We will by all means hold the culprits accountable for their crimes.” The announcement from Chris Tang Ping-keung, advocated for diligent pursuit of fraudsters, with police engaging in over 70 arrests related to the large-scale JPEX scandal. Stronger regulations and efforts to hunt down ringleaders were also outlined by Paul Chan Mo-po, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary. JPEX Scandal Spurs Regulatory Action as Arrests Rise Did you know? Amid the JPEX scandal, over 70 arrests and HK$230 million have been frozen, marking an intense government effort to tackle the largest cryptocurrency fraud in Hong Kong’s history. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $113,062.19, with a market cap of approximately $2.25 trillion…

Hong Kong Establishes Task Force to Combat Crypto Scams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:27
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08965+10.65%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9554-0.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,975.02+0.68%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011068-0.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.11846-17.35%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01118-5.97%
Key Points:
  • Task force created in response to rising crypto fraud, involving key government leaders.
  • Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force aims to curb platform-based scams.
  • Security Secretary emphasizes regulation and fraud prevention measures.

Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang revealed on September 23 that fraud cases involving virtual assets surged, prompting measures including a new Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force.

These actions, amid the JPEX scandal, highlight efforts to protect users from crypto fraud, necessitating enhanced regulations for virtual asset service providers.

Hong Kong Targets Platform Scams with New Task Force

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has launched a Virtual Asset Intelligence Task Force to combat the surge in virtual asset scams. Chris Tang Ping-keung, the city’s Security Secretary, emphasized the need for the stop payment mechanism to parallel traditional banking responses.

Scams are increasingly using virtual asset platforms to withdraw illegally acquired funds, prompting critical changes in operational protocols for virtual asset service providers. Collaborative efforts with these platforms aim to initiate immediate stop payment actions when scams are identified.

According to Chris Tang Ping-keung, “Police are doing their best to locate the whereabouts of the leader of the platform. We will by all means hold the culprits accountable for their crimes.”

The announcement from Chris Tang Ping-keung, advocated for diligent pursuit of fraudsters, with police engaging in over 70 arrests related to the large-scale JPEX scandal. Stronger regulations and efforts to hunt down ringleaders were also outlined by Paul Chan Mo-po, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary.

JPEX Scandal Spurs Regulatory Action as Arrests Rise

Did you know? Amid the JPEX scandal, over 70 arrests and HK$230 million have been frozen, marking an intense government effort to tackle the largest cryptocurrency fraud in Hong Kong’s history.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $113,062.19, with a market cap of approximately $2.25 trillion and market dominance of 57.70%, according to data from CoinMarketCap as of September 23, 2025. Over the past 24 hours, trade volume reached $55.66 billion, up by 21.73%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest that deeper regulation and technology shifts are likely, as Hong Kong’s new measures indicate robust future compliance strategies. They highlight that such regulatory frameworks could impact global crypto trading volumes, potentially offering stronger investor safeguards in the region.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-crypto-fraud-task-force/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0846-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017265-0.54%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05841--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading