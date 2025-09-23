The post Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 22, 2025 08:28 The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development. The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled “Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy.” This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong’s investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Key Survey Findings The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents’ investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption. Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning. Digital Adoption and Future Directions The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency. To fortify Hong Kong’s long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for… The post Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 22, 2025 08:28 The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development. The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled “Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy.” This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong’s investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Key Survey Findings The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents’ investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption. Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning. Digital Adoption and Future Directions The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency. To fortify Hong Kong’s long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for…

Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:34
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003103-7.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016894-5.43%
67COIN
67$0.002148-19.55%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01201-7.68%
Particl
PART$0.196-3.54%


Zach Anderson
Sep 22, 2025 08:28

The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development.





The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled “Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy.” This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong’s investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Key Survey Findings

The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents’ investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption.

Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning.

Digital Adoption and Future Directions

The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency.

To fortify Hong Kong’s long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for the adoption of frontier technologies. This approach aims to drive innovation in product and service offerings, thereby supporting more effective long-term investing and financial planning.

The Significance of Long-Term Investment

Enoch Fung, CEO of the AoF and Executive Director of the HKIMR, emphasized the importance of prioritizing long-term investing in light of the ongoing trend of population ageing. He noted that the insights from the report are instrumental for market participants in navigating challenges and seizing business opportunities that contribute to a robust investment ecosystem in Hong Kong.

The full report can be accessed on the AoF/HKIMR website.

About HKIMR and AoF

The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), as the research arm of the AoF, focuses on monetary policy, banking, and finance research critical to Hong Kong and the Asia region. The AoF, established with cooperation from key financial regulatory bodies, serves as a center of excellence for financial leadership development and a repository of monetary and financial research.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-long-term-investment-digital-economy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission