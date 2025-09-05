Hong Kong eyes third digital bond sale

Hong Kong is planning its third sovereign digital bond sale and has appointed a group of banks to structure the deal, according to people familiar with it.

Details on size and timing remain undecided, but the move signals the city’s continued push into blockchain-based finance. If launched, it would follow Hong Kong’s debut tokenized green bond in February 2023 and its multi-currency issuance a year later, both of which were well-received by institutional investors and seen as proof of blockchain’s potential in traditional debt markets.

The new requirement is also a sign of Hong Kong’s increasing aspiration to become a global hub for digital finance. City officials have emphasized the need to create a “future-ready” bond market that can provide faster issuance, at a lower cost, and with greater transparency than the traditional paper-based issuance. By progressing with a third sovereign deal, the government also conveys its confidence in the technology and the investor appetite.

The news follows increasing corporate interest. A few days before the government’s action, two Chinese state-owned companies, Shenzhen Futian Investment Holdings and Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group, priced their own digital bonds in Hong Kong. Its participation has not only lent credibility to the sector but underscored how rapidly demand is spreading beyond pilot programs for more regular financing activity.

Corporations drive market growth

Hong Kong’s digital bond market is not purely government-driven. At least six other companies have already issued such bonds in the city. This year, some $1 billion was raised through digital bonds, and 70% of that total was in 2025 alone.

Firms in mainland China and elsewhere are starting to consider this financing channel. John O’Neill, HSBC’s head of digital assets, said the bank had observed rising interest. Tokenized bond offerings are also an increasingly common subject of inquiry among clients, a top law firm, King & Wood Mallesons, said.

Over $1.7 billion in issuances have already run on HSBC’s distributed ledger platform Orion HK. That includes sovereign, financial, and corporate transactions. Digital bonds are conventional debt securities, only issued and traded on a blockchain. Private platforms, like HSBC Orion, and public blockchains, like Ethereum, can support them.

They are still denominated in normal currencies such as the US dollar, Hong Kong dollar, or Chinese yuan. That makes them familiar to investors, even though the issuance form is new.

The primary buyers are still the same old investors who buy bonds. They buy these bonds with printed money. The absence of broadly trusted stablecoins for settlement remains the reason why the crypto investor base is relatively small regarding exchange-traded derivatives.

Hong Kong reinforces support with stimulus

To give the market a nudge, Hong Kong has introduced financial incentives. Each eligible issuance is entitled to up to 2.5 million Hong Kong dollars (about $320,500) in grants.

In promoting both public and private issuers, Hong Kong is setting its sights on becoming a regional base for digital finance. Faster settlement times, lower fees, and the transparency of the blockchain are among the attractions.

In Asia, there is a high demand for digital assets. Policymakers wanted to follow global trends, especially as the United States implemented pro-crypto policies.

Hong Kong’s digital bond push is not just a digital innovation in this context. It is also about competition. The city seeks to consolidate its place as a premier international financial center as its financial system goes through rapid change.

