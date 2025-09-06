Hong Kong Giant Yunfeng Financial Adds Bitcoin and Solana to Reserves

By: Coindoo
2025/09/06 03:00
The company intends to allocate part of its reserves to both Bitcoin and Solana, signaling growing confidence in cryptocurrencies as institutional hedges.

Expanding Beyond Ethereum

Yunfeng, tied to Alibaba founder Jack Ma through Yunfeng Capital, has already demonstrated its appetite for digital assets. Earlier this year, it purchased 10,000 ETH, establishing Ethereum as a core treasury position. Now, management says Bitcoin and Solana will join that strategy, diversifying its portfolio of blockchain assets.

Why Bitcoin and Solana?

Bitcoin’s scarcity and role as a “digital gold” make it a natural addition for companies seeking long-term value preservation. Solana, meanwhile, has gained traction for its fast, low-cost transactions, offering a different type of utility that appeals to institutions exploring blockchain infrastructure.

A Broader Trend in Corporate Strategy

Yunfeng’s move reflects a wider shift among Asian firms, which are increasingly allocating to crypto as a hedge against inflation and traditional market volatility. From Tokyo to Hong Kong, companies are looking at Bitcoin, Ethereum, and emerging chains like Solana as treasury alternatives once reserved for gold or foreign currency.

With one of Hong Kong’s most prominent financial firms stepping deeper into digital assets, the regional momentum behind corporate crypto treasuries looks set to accelerate.

