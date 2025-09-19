Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Expected to launch accounting and auditing guidelines for virtual assets in the first half of 2026

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Aastocks, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants responded to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee's Policy Address, stating that Hong Kong is implementing diverse measures to boost economic development, with innovation and technology becoming a new driver of growth. As the standard-setter for the accounting profession in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants is developing appropriate guidelines for accounting and auditing related to virtual assets and related matters, with an expected release in the first half of next year. Furthermore, it proposes implementing measures to complement the existing patent box mechanism, including the introduction of an intellectual property financing sandbox and the promotion of intellectual property transactions, to encourage local innovation and technology activities and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in related fields. Further development of the digital asset market is also underway.PANews reported on September 19th that according to Aastocks, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants responded to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee's Policy Address, stating that Hong Kong is implementing diverse measures to boost economic development, with innovation and technology becoming a new driver of growth. As the standard-setter for the accounting profession in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants is developing appropriate guidelines for accounting and auditing related to virtual assets and related matters, with an expected release in the first half of next year. Furthermore, it proposes implementing measures to complement the existing patent box mechanism, including the introduction of an intellectual property financing sandbox and the promotion of intellectual property transactions, to encourage local innovation and technology activities and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in related fields. Further development of the digital asset market is also underway.

Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Expected to launch accounting and auditing guidelines for virtual assets in the first half of 2026

By: PANews
2025/09/19 09:50
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01527-6.08%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528-0.77%
Boost
BOOST$0.08894-3.06%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01467-7.09%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06673-7.79%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2657-7.00%

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Aastocks, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants responded to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee's Policy Address, stating that Hong Kong is implementing diverse measures to boost economic development, with innovation and technology becoming a new driver of growth. As the standard-setter for the accounting profession in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants is developing appropriate guidelines for accounting and auditing related to virtual assets and related matters, with an expected release in the first half of next year. Furthermore, it proposes implementing measures to complement the existing patent box mechanism, including the introduction of an intellectual property financing sandbox and the promotion of intellectual property transactions, to encourage local innovation and technology activities and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in related fields. Further development of the digital asset market is also underway.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act