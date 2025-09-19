Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Expected to launch accounting and auditing guidelines for virtual assets in the first half of 2026

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Aastocks, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants responded to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee's Policy Address, stating that Hong Kong is implementing diverse measures to boost economic development, with innovation and technology becoming a new driver of growth. As the standard-setter for the accounting profession in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants is developing appropriate guidelines for accounting and auditing related to virtual assets and related matters, with an expected release in the first half of next year. Furthermore, it proposes implementing measures to complement the existing patent box mechanism, including the introduction of an intellectual property financing sandbox and the promotion of intellectual property transactions, to encourage local innovation and technology activities and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in related fields. Further development of the digital asset market is also underway.