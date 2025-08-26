Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence will develop cryptocurrency business and launch Bitcoin cloud mining

PANews reported on August 26 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Ruihe Digital Intelligence, a Hong Kong-listed company, issued a voluntary announcement to expand its revenue sources by developing cryptocurrency business. The announcement disclosed that the company plans to conduct cryptocurrency business through the services provided by Bitmain. The specific form is cloud mining services and Bitcoin mining rewards distributed according to agreed periods. It is reported that Bitcoin mining will be an independent business segment of Ruihe Digital Intelligence.

