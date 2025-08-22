Hong Kong-listed company Shan Gao Holdings issued corporate tokenized notes totaling US$40 million

PANews reported on August 22 that according to the Securities Times, Hong Kong-listed company Shangao Holdings announced the issuance of corporate tokenized notes with a total amount of US$40 million. The product is deployed on the HashKey Chain and intends to sprint for the construction of "AI computing power + data assets". In the future, the company's high-quality physical assets will also be "chained". It is reported that the corporate tokenized note is the first corporate note tokenization product in Hong Kong.

