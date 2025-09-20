Hong Kong-listed company Zhonghuan New Energy is collaborating with Ant Blockchain to explore new energy digital assets and other fields.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhonghuan New Energy, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ant Blockchain Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., intending to explore new energy digital assets and new energy artificial intelligence ecosystems. Ant Blockchain will provide technical support in blockchain technology, full-link solutions for data assets, artificial intelligence large models and ecological integration.
