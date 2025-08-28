Hong Kong-listed EDA Group announced it will launch a stablecoin payment solution

PANews reported on August 28 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company EDA Group announced that it has reached a cooperation with UTCPAY on digital asset transactions, Web3 technology and blockchain applications, and will launch technical services including stablecoin payments, optimize payment solutions, and promote the widespread application of stablecoins in payment scenarios in the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry.
