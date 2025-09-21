The post Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim. No major crypto market impact identified. Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers. A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’. This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss. Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu. No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances. The government has no involvement in any project purporting to be a ‘National Hong Kong Coin.’ Citizens should exercise discernment and verify news via official accounts. – Johnny Ng, Legislative Council Member, Government of Hong Kong. Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics. Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap A Coincu… The post Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim. No major crypto market impact identified. Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers. A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’. This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss. Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu. No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances. The government has no involvement in any project purporting to be a ‘National Hong Kong Coin.’ Citizens should exercise discernment and verify news via official accounts. – Johnny Ng, Legislative Council Member, Government of Hong Kong. Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics. Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap A Coincu…

Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 07:11
Capverse
CAP$0.15108-0.87%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01598+2.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017681+1.12%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+2.16%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0069-0.57%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01422+3.04%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Key Points:
  • Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim.
  • No major crypto market impact identified.
  • Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers.

A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’.

This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss.

Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme

Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu.

No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances.

Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports

Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics.

Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

A Coincu research team member stated, “Such fraud incidents highlight the persistent threat of unauthorized schemes in the crypto market. Regulatory emphasis on educational initiatives can mitigate risks and enhance market integrity.” The events underscore the continuous requirement for vigilance in investor education.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hong-kong-crypto-scam-investigation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto.  That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation.  Why Worldcoin Faces
Worldcoin
WLD$1.494-0.66%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02033+1.49%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004546-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Share
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Union
U$0.012121-16.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Share
New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

The post New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the most talked-about ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space is the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and DeXRP, the first Presale on XRPL, recently made headlines for its growth story. Attracting over 9,300 investors globally, the project has now raised over $6.4 million and is rapidly emerging as one of the most viral cryptocurrency launches of 2025. By integrating AMM and Order Book trading with a cutting-edge LP system and an open voting process for holders, DeXRP hopes to establish itself as the preferred trading destination for the XRPL community. What is DeXRP?  As the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on XRPL, DeXRP is taking center stage as XRP continues to solidify its place in the global market. Massive expectation has been generated by the combination of DeXRP’s ambition for an advanced trading platform and XRPL’s established infrastructure, which is renowned for its quick transactions, cheap fees, and institutional-ready capabilities. In contrast to a lot of speculative presales, DeXRP’s development shows both institutional interest and community-driven momentum. Its early achievement of the $6.4 million milestone demonstrates how rapidly investors are realizing its potential. DeXRP Presale Success More than 9,300 distinct wallets have already joined the DeXRP presale, indicating a high level of interest from around the world. A crucial aspect is highlighted by the volume and variety of participation: DeXRP is not merely a niche project; rather, it is emerging as a major force in the XRPL ecosystem. DeXRP’s recent collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, are also contributing factors to this uptick in investor confidence. These actions are blatant attempts to increase the company’s awareness among institutional players and crypto-native groups. The Forbes article summed it up: DeXRP is embedding credibility where others chase hype, marking it as…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.04-3.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09067+5.33%
XRP
XRP$2.9866-0.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:14
Share

Trending News

More

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot