ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority Warns Against Phishing SMS Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Nov 01, 2025 10:07 The HKMA urges public caution against phishing SMS messages falsely claiming to be from the authority, highlighting a recent scam involving fake insurance service activation. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has issued a warning to the public regarding a surge in phishing SMS messages that falsely claim to be from the authority. These fraudulent messages suggest that recipients have activated an insurance service and instruct them to contact customer service to cancel the service, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Phishing Scam Details The HKMA has made it clear that it does not engage in contacting individuals about personal financial matters, emphasizing that such communications are not legitimate. The authority urges the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with these messages. The HKMA has taken proactive measures by reporting these incidents to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigation. Public Advisory Individuals who suspect they have been targeted or have fallen victim to these scams are advised to reach out to the Hong Kong Police or the Commercial Crime Bureau at 2860 5012 for assistance. This initiative is part of the HKMA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the public against cyber threats and fraudulent activities. Broader Cybersecurity Context This warning comes amid a broader context of increasing cybersecurity threats worldwide. Financial institutions and regulatory bodies are on high alert as cybercriminals continue to devise sophisticated methods to deceive the public. The HKMA’s alert is a timely reminder for individuals to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages, especially those concerning financial transactions or services. The HKMA’s announcement underscores the importance of public awareness and proactive reporting in combating cybercrime. As phishing attacks become more prevalent, it is crucial for individuals to stay… The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority Warns Against Phishing SMS Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Nov 01, 2025 10:07 The HKMA urges public caution against phishing SMS messages falsely claiming to be from the authority, highlighting a recent scam involving fake insurance service activation. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has issued a warning to the public regarding a surge in phishing SMS messages that falsely claim to be from the authority. These fraudulent messages suggest that recipients have activated an insurance service and instruct them to contact customer service to cancel the service, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Phishing Scam Details The HKMA has made it clear that it does not engage in contacting individuals about personal financial matters, emphasizing that such communications are not legitimate. The authority urges the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with these messages. The HKMA has taken proactive measures by reporting these incidents to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigation. Public Advisory Individuals who suspect they have been targeted or have fallen victim to these scams are advised to reach out to the Hong Kong Police or the Commercial Crime Bureau at 2860 5012 for assistance. This initiative is part of the HKMA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the public against cyber threats and fraudulent activities. Broader Cybersecurity Context This warning comes amid a broader context of increasing cybersecurity threats worldwide. Financial institutions and regulatory bodies are on high alert as cybercriminals continue to devise sophisticated methods to deceive the public. The HKMA’s alert is a timely reminder for individuals to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages, especially those concerning financial transactions or services. The HKMA’s announcement underscores the importance of public awareness and proactive reporting in combating cybercrime. As phishing attacks become more prevalent, it is crucial for individuals to stay…

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Warns Against Phishing SMS Scams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 03:06
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00359+3.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03421+6.40%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000193-0.51%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01141-2.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007661-0.44%


Timothy Morano
Nov 01, 2025 10:07

The HKMA urges public caution against phishing SMS messages falsely claiming to be from the authority, highlighting a recent scam involving fake insurance service activation.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has issued a warning to the public regarding a surge in phishing SMS messages that falsely claim to be from the authority. These fraudulent messages suggest that recipients have activated an insurance service and instruct them to contact customer service to cancel the service, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Phishing Scam Details

The HKMA has made it clear that it does not engage in contacting individuals about personal financial matters, emphasizing that such communications are not legitimate. The authority urges the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with these messages. The HKMA has taken proactive measures by reporting these incidents to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigation.

Public Advisory

Individuals who suspect they have been targeted or have fallen victim to these scams are advised to reach out to the Hong Kong Police or the Commercial Crime Bureau at 2860 5012 for assistance. This initiative is part of the HKMA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the public against cyber threats and fraudulent activities.

Broader Cybersecurity Context

This warning comes amid a broader context of increasing cybersecurity threats worldwide. Financial institutions and regulatory bodies are on high alert as cybercriminals continue to devise sophisticated methods to deceive the public. The HKMA’s alert is a timely reminder for individuals to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages, especially those concerning financial transactions or services.

The HKMA’s announcement underscores the importance of public awareness and proactive reporting in combating cybercrime. As phishing attacks become more prevalent, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and exercise due diligence in protecting their personal information.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-monetary-authority-warns-against-phishing-sms-scams

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.83%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014922+4.56%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047762+50.12%
Allo
RWA$0.004497-1.14%
Starpower
STAR$0.12222-1.04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,625.14
$105,625.14$105,625.14

+0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,548.76
$3,548.76$3,548.76

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5514
$2.5514$2.5514

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.22
$166.22$166.22

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17929
$0.17929$0.17929

+0.03%