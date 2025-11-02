The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority Warns Against Phishing SMS Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Nov 01, 2025 10:07 The HKMA urges public caution against phishing SMS messages falsely claiming to be from the authority, highlighting a recent scam involving fake insurance service activation. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has issued a warning to the public regarding a surge in phishing SMS messages that falsely claim to be from the authority. These fraudulent messages suggest that recipients have activated an insurance service and instruct them to contact customer service to cancel the service, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Phishing Scam Details The HKMA has made it clear that it does not engage in contacting individuals about personal financial matters, emphasizing that such communications are not legitimate. The authority urges the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with these messages. The HKMA has taken proactive measures by reporting these incidents to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigation. Public Advisory Individuals who suspect they have been targeted or have fallen victim to these scams are advised to reach out to the Hong Kong Police or the Commercial Crime Bureau at 2860 5012 for assistance. This initiative is part of the HKMA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the public against cyber threats and fraudulent activities. Broader Cybersecurity Context This warning comes amid a broader context of increasing cybersecurity threats worldwide. Financial institutions and regulatory bodies are on high alert as cybercriminals continue to devise sophisticated methods to deceive the public. The HKMA’s alert is a timely reminder for individuals to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages, especially those concerning financial transactions or services. The HKMA’s announcement underscores the importance of public awareness and proactive reporting in combating cybercrime. As phishing attacks become more prevalent, it is crucial for individuals to stay… The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority Warns Against Phishing SMS Scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Nov 01, 2025 10:07 The HKMA urges public caution against phishing SMS messages falsely claiming to be from the authority, highlighting a recent scam involving fake insurance service activation. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has issued a warning to the public regarding a surge in phishing SMS messages that falsely claim to be from the authority. These fraudulent messages suggest that recipients have activated an insurance service and instruct them to contact customer service to cancel the service, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Phishing Scam Details The HKMA has made it clear that it does not engage in contacting individuals about personal financial matters, emphasizing that such communications are not legitimate. The authority urges the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with these messages. The HKMA has taken proactive measures by reporting these incidents to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigation. Public Advisory Individuals who suspect they have been targeted or have fallen victim to these scams are advised to reach out to the Hong Kong Police or the Commercial Crime Bureau at 2860 5012 for assistance. This initiative is part of the HKMA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the public against cyber threats and fraudulent activities. Broader Cybersecurity Context This warning comes amid a broader context of increasing cybersecurity threats worldwide. Financial institutions and regulatory bodies are on high alert as cybercriminals continue to devise sophisticated methods to deceive the public. The HKMA’s alert is a timely reminder for individuals to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of messages, especially those concerning financial transactions or services. The HKMA’s announcement underscores the importance of public awareness and proactive reporting in combating cybercrime. As phishing attacks become more prevalent, it is crucial for individuals to stay…