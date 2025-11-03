Hong Kong Opens Doors to Global Crypto Trading

Hong Kong is updating its crypto trading rules to allow local licensed exchanges to connect directly with global markets. This ends the previous system that restricted trading within the city’s borders, enabling greater market liquidity and access to international capital. The change aligns Hong Kong’s crypto regulations with global standards and supports its goal to become a leading digital asset hub. Announced at Fintech Week 2025, this move paves the way for expanded trading opportunities and growth in the city’s crypto sector.

