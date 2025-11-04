Hong Kong is reshaping its approach to the digital asset market by permitting licensed cryptocurrency exchanges to integrate their order books with global counterparts. This strategic move is part of an effort to enhance market liquidity and bolster competitiveness by facilitating broader access to diverse financial markets. Continue Reading:Hong Kong Paves New Paths in Crypto Connectivity

