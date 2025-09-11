Hong Kong Plans to Ease Banking Requirements for Stablecoins and Crypto

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 21:45
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01599+25.01%

TLDR

  • Hong Kong proposes easing capital requirements for banks holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets.
  • The new proposal could reduce regulatory burdens for banks dealing with stablecoins.
  • The HKMA introduces CRP-1, a supervisory policy manual to classify crypto under Basel standards.
  • Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance will only allow licensed issuers to operate stablecoins.
  • The consultation period for the new rules runs until November 7, 2025, with an expected implementation date of January 1, 2026.

Hong Kong is moving to ease capital requirements for banks holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) introduced a consultation paper outlining new supervisory guidelines. These measures aim to position Hong Kong as a global crypto hub. The changes, if approved, would ease regulatory burdens on banks dealing with stablecoins.

Hong Kong Aims to Attract Crypto Players

The HKMA’s consultation paper outlines a new supervisory policy manual called CRP-1. The manual seeks to classify crypto under Basel Committee standards. According to the proposed guidelines, banks could treat licensed stablecoins as lower-risk assets. This would significantly reduce capital requirements currently imposed by international banking rules.

The proposed regulations are part of Hong Kong’s broader strategy to encourage digital finance. By easing rules for stablecoins, the city aims to attract international crypto players. Stablecoins that meet the proposed standards could be included on bank balance sheets with reduced regulatory constraints. The HKMA’s approach could reduce compliance costs for banks and foster more innovation.

The HKMA has set the consultation period for feedback until November 7, 2025. If approved, the new rules are expected to take effect on January 1, 2026. These changes reflect Hong Kong’s growing ambition to lead the way in the crypto space.

HK Limits Stablecoin Licenses Despite High Demand

The new Stablecoin Ordinance plays a critical role in the proposal. Under this law, only licensed issuers will be allowed to operate stablecoins in Hong Kong. The government expects to issue only a limited number of stablecoin licenses initially. Despite 77 applications, only a few issuers will likely receive approval.

Hong Kong has positioned itself as a gateway for digital finance with stringent licensing requirements. However, the city is also offering policies that promote institutional adoption. This strategy is intended to strike a balance between innovation and risk management. With these moves, Hong Kong looks set to lead in global crypto regulation.

The post Hong Kong Plans to Ease Banking Requirements for Stablecoins and Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+16.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$114,326.73+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:55
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+2.79%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001409+0.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00258-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens