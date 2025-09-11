Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Hong Kong's financial regulator is proposing to ease capital requirements for banks holding certain cryptocurrency assets, potentially making the territory more attractive to financial institutions seeking crypto exposure.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority released draft guidance Monday outlining how banks should classify digital assets under international Basel Committee standards, according to financial news outlet Caixin Global. The proposed rules, contained in a new supervisory policy manual module designated CRP-1, are set to take effect in early 2026.

Under the draft framework, cryptocurrency assets operating on permissionless blockchain networks could qualify for reduced bank capital requirements if their issuers demonstrate "effective risk management and mitigation measures." The guidance represents Hong Kong's interpretation of Basel III standards for crypto asset treatment within its banking system.

The proposed relaxation contrasts with the typically stringent capital requirements applied to high-risk assets. Banks generally must hold capital equivalent to 100% or more of risky assets' value as a buffer against potential losses, but the new rules could lower these thresholds for qualifying crypto holdings.

The consultation paper was circulated to Hong Kong's banking sector as regulators seek input on the implementation approach. The HKMA's proposal reflects the territory's broader strategy to position itself as a regional cryptocurrency hub while mainland China maintains comprehensive bans on crypto trading and mining.

Hong Kong has been building regulatory infrastructure for digital assets, with licensing frameworks already established for crypto exchanges and stablecoin issuers. In August, the Securities and Futures Commission issued updated guidance requiring licensed crypto platforms to strengthen custody practices for client funds.

The proposed banking rules arrive as traditional financial institutions globally grapple with regulatory uncertainty around cryptocurrency holdings. While some jurisdictions maintain restrictive approaches, Hong Kong's framework could provide clearer pathways for banks to offer crypto-related services.

The draft guidance focuses specifically on permissionless blockchain assets, which operate without centralized control, distinguishing them from more centralized digital assets that may face different regulatory treatment. Banks would need to demonstrate that crypto asset issuers have implemented adequate risk controls to benefit from the reduced capital requirements.

Implementation of the new rules will depend on feedback from the banking sector and final approval from Hong Kong regulators. The 2026 timeline aligns with international Basel III implementation schedules.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!