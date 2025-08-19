Hong Kong Regulator Warns Against Stablecoin License Scams

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:49
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,37-3,92%
Capverse
CAP$0,06464-0,50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02122-5,56%
MAY
MAY$0,04941+0,20%
Octavia
VIA$0,0141-7,23%
Key Points:
  • Ye Zhiheng cautions against stock price manipulation using stablecoin license applications.
  • SFC logged 265 virtual asset complaints in early 2025.
  • Concerns over unlicensed platform usage prompted by fraud warnings.

Ye Zhiheng, Executive Director at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, cautioned investors about stock price inflation scams linked to stablecoin license applications in the first half of 2025.

Magacoin Fiancne

This highlights ongoing concerns over fraud in the virtual asset sector, emphasizing investor caution, particularly on unlicensed platforms amid increasing complaints and scam activities.

SFC Warns Against Stock Manipulation via Stablecoin Licenses

Ye Zhiheng of the SFC warned that some companies are using stablecoin license applications to artificially inflate their stock prices. Investors should be cautious and rational, he advised, to avoid falling victim to related scams.

In the first half of the year, 265 complaints related to virtual asset transactions were received, often involving overseas fraud and platform violations. These insights underscore the potential dangers of trading on unlicensed platforms, as reported by the SFC.

Past Regulatory Issues Influence Stablecoin Practices

Did you know? The SFC addressed similar non-compliance issues in the past, influencing trading volumes toward overseas exchanges and prompting temporary volatility in crypto-affiliated stocks.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,304.17, with a market cap of formatNumber(519547041415, 2). It holds 13.23% dominance, showing a 2.71% decline over 24 hours, but a 70.86% gain over 60 days. The trading volume was $51.29 billion, a 57.23% uptick.

ethereum-daily-chart-1117

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:34 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest that increased regulatory scrutiny may lead to stricter licensing processes for stablecoins, potentially affecting market liquidity and innovation avenues. Recognizing these regulations’ broader impacts remains vital for industry anticipation.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hong-kong-stablecoin-license-warning/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002545-2,11%
ERA
ERA$0,8365-5,91%
MetaMars
MARS$0,00755-50,52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0,001879+9,88%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02785+0,50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01398-2,23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000079-1,25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,0994+61,62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking