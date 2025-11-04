Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission's Ip Chi-hang: An "acceleration plan" will be launched in the coming months to speed up the development of innovative products.

PANews reported on November 4th that the 2025 Finternet Asia Digital Finance Summit, supported by the OSL Group, was held in Hong Kong on November 4th. At the summit, Yip Chi-hang, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), stated that the SFC will launch an "acceleration program" in the coming months to expedite the development of innovative products and services, acting as a bridge between regulation and the market. Yip Chi-hang stated that the organization will have three key tasks in the coming months. In addition to the aforementioned acceleration plan, it will also consider utilizing the existing licensing system to expedite the approval process for virtual asset licenses. Furthermore, he indicated that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will build a risk defense for Hong Kong's digital assets by introducing automated reporting and data monitoring tools, and will study how to use technological means to manage anti-money laundering risks, custody risks, and market misconduct. PANews reported on November 4th that the 2025 Finternet Asia Digital Finance Summit, supported by the OSL Group, was held in Hong Kong on November 4th. At the summit, Yip Chi-hang, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), stated that the SFC will launch an "acceleration program" in the coming months to expedite the development of innovative products and services, acting as a bridge between regulation and the market. Yip Chi-hang stated that the organization will have three key tasks in the coming months. In addition to the aforementioned acceleration plan, it will also consider utilizing the existing licensing system to expedite the approval process for virtual asset licenses. Furthermore, he indicated that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will build a risk defense for Hong Kong's digital assets by introducing automated reporting and data monitoring tools, and will study how to use technological means to manage anti-money laundering risks, custody risks, and market misconduct.