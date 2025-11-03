ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Hong Kong SFC Allows New Virtual Assets Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Hong Kong SFC’s decision to allow virtual asset issuance. Affects professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins. Potential increase in institutional participation and funding. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) now allows platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record to professional investors and local stablecoins, effective November 3. This regulatory update could enhance financial access and liquidity for emerging crypto projects in Hong Kong, influencing investment strategies and market dynamics. Hong Kong SFC Lifts 12-Month Track Record Requirement The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has updated its policies, now permitting platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record. This move, aimed at professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins, signifies a shift in regulatory strategy within the region’s financial infrastructure. This change is expected to bring more investment opportunities and liquidity into the market. By eliminating the 12-month track record requirement, new projects can rapidly access professional Hong Kong capital and support, possibly speeding up innovation and competitive dynamics. Julia Leung, CEO, SFC, said, “This update reflects revised regulatory expectations in key areas, including staking and the execution of trades conducted through SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms.” SFC Supplemental Joint Circular Market Dynamics and Expert Insights on SFC’s New Policy Did you know? Hong Kong has experimented with regulatory sandboxes in fintech, mirroring global practices, prior to this update allowing virtual assets without a track record. As of November 3, 2025, Ethereum (ETH), priced at $3,747.03 and with a market cap of $452.26 billion, saw a 4.06% decrease over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has surged by 96.12%, indicating volatile market activity, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu researchers suggest that the SFC’s regulatory… The post Hong Kong SFC Allows New Virtual Assets Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Hong Kong SFC’s decision to allow virtual asset issuance. Affects professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins. Potential increase in institutional participation and funding. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) now allows platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record to professional investors and local stablecoins, effective November 3. This regulatory update could enhance financial access and liquidity for emerging crypto projects in Hong Kong, influencing investment strategies and market dynamics. Hong Kong SFC Lifts 12-Month Track Record Requirement The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has updated its policies, now permitting platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record. This move, aimed at professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins, signifies a shift in regulatory strategy within the region’s financial infrastructure. This change is expected to bring more investment opportunities and liquidity into the market. By eliminating the 12-month track record requirement, new projects can rapidly access professional Hong Kong capital and support, possibly speeding up innovation and competitive dynamics. Julia Leung, CEO, SFC, said, “This update reflects revised regulatory expectations in key areas, including staking and the execution of trades conducted through SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms.” SFC Supplemental Joint Circular Market Dynamics and Expert Insights on SFC’s New Policy Did you know? Hong Kong has experimented with regulatory sandboxes in fintech, mirroring global practices, prior to this update allowing virtual assets without a track record. As of November 3, 2025, Ethereum (ETH), priced at $3,747.03 and with a market cap of $452.26 billion, saw a 4.06% decrease over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has surged by 96.12%, indicating volatile market activity, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu researchers suggest that the SFC’s regulatory…

Hong Kong SFC Allows New Virtual Assets Issuance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 13:09
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00359+3.45%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4573+2.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.06451+2.90%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140271-0.59%
Key Points:
  • The Hong Kong SFC’s decision to allow virtual asset issuance.
  • Affects professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins.
  • Potential increase in institutional participation and funding.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) now allows platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record to professional investors and local stablecoins, effective November 3.

This regulatory update could enhance financial access and liquidity for emerging crypto projects in Hong Kong, influencing investment strategies and market dynamics.

Hong Kong SFC Lifts 12-Month Track Record Requirement

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has updated its policies, now permitting platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record. This move, aimed at professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins, signifies a shift in regulatory strategy within the region’s financial infrastructure.

This change is expected to bring more investment opportunities and liquidity into the market. By eliminating the 12-month track record requirement, new projects can rapidly access professional Hong Kong capital and support, possibly speeding up innovation and competitive dynamics.

Market Dynamics and Expert Insights on SFC’s New Policy

Did you know? Hong Kong has experimented with regulatory sandboxes in fintech, mirroring global practices, prior to this update allowing virtual assets without a track record.

As of November 3, 2025, Ethereum (ETH), priced at $3,747.03 and with a market cap of $452.26 billion, saw a 4.06% decrease over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has surged by 96.12%, indicating volatile market activity, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers suggest that the SFC’s regulatory shift could attract more global investments into Hong Kong, leveraging its position as a financial hub. This policy evolution might further enhance Hong Kong’s competitive edge in technology and finance.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-sfc-virtual-assets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.83%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014922+4.56%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047762+50.12%
Allo
RWA$0.004497-1.14%
Starpower
STAR$0.12222-1.04%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,640.03
$105,640.03$105,640.03

+0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,548.65
$3,548.65$3,548.65

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5518
$2.5518$2.5518

+0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.16
$166.16$166.16

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17928
$0.17928$0.17928

+0.02%