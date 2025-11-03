Hong Kong SFC Allows New Virtual Assets Issuance

Key Points: The Hong Kong SFC’s decision to allow virtual asset issuance.

Affects professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins.

Potential increase in institutional participation and funding.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) now allows platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record to professional investors and local stablecoins, effective November 3.

This regulatory update could enhance financial access and liquidity for emerging crypto projects in Hong Kong, influencing investment strategies and market dynamics.

Hong Kong SFC Lifts 12-Month Track Record Requirement

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has updated its policies, now permitting platform operators to issue virtual assets without a 12-month track record. This move, aimed at professional investors and Hong Kong-licensed stablecoins, signifies a shift in regulatory strategy within the region’s financial infrastructure.

This change is expected to bring more investment opportunities and liquidity into the market. By eliminating the 12-month track record requirement, new projects can rapidly access professional Hong Kong capital and support, possibly speeding up innovation and competitive dynamics.

Market Dynamics and Expert Insights on SFC’s New Policy

Did you know? Hong Kong has experimented with regulatory sandboxes in fintech, mirroring global practices, prior to this update allowing virtual assets without a track record.

As of November 3, 2025, Ethereum (ETH), priced at $3,747.03 and with a market cap of $452.26 billion, saw a 4.06% decrease over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has surged by 96.12%, indicating volatile market activity, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers suggest that the SFC’s regulatory shift could attract more global investments into Hong Kong, leveraging its position as a financial hub. This policy evolution might further enhance Hong Kong’s competitive edge in technology and finance.