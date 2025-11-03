ExchangeDEX+
Hong Kong SFC Allows Wider Crypto Asset Access to Investors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 14:09
Key Points:
  • Hong Kong SFC expands asset offerings to VATPs for professional investors.
  • Enables listing of non-traditional track record assets.
  • Enhances Hong Kong’s standing as a crypto hub.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission now allows virtual asset platforms to offer digital assets without a 12-month record to professional investors and licensed stablecoins in Hong Kong.

These regulatory updates enhance Hong Kong’s crypto landscape, attracting institutional investors and widening digital asset offerings without previous time constraints, fostering international trading potential.

Hong Kong SFC Opens Door to Diverse Crypto Assets

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has broadened its rules, allowing VATPs to offer virtual assets—even without a 12-month trading track record—to professional investors. This regulatory adjustment permits the inclusion of stablecoins licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, expanding the scope of digital offerings. The SFC aims to attract global platforms and institutional investors to strengthen Hong Kong’s position in the crypto market.

The crypto community has largely praised this move, noting the potential for increased market liquidity and global investor interest. While there are no notable public comments from key figures, industry stakeholders anticipate that the changes could positively transform Hong Kong’s digital asset landscape by facilitating international collaborations and deepening market engagement.

“The SFC welcomes major international virtual asset platforms to establish operations in Hong Kong and tap into their global order books under appropriate compliance standards. This integration will enable local investors to access global markets while attracting institutional liquidity to trade in Hong Kong, fostering a deeper and more liquid market.” — Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), SFC official guidance

Market Experts Foresee Competitive Boost for Hong Kong

Did you know? Hong Kong’s move aligns with previous strategies that included the introduction of Asia’s first spot virtual asset ETFs, contributing to significant market developments in the region.

Market research indicates that Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $3,734.80 with a market cap of $450.78 billion, dominating 12.51% of the market. The 24-hour trading volume has increased by 67.59%, though ETH has seen a price decrease of 4.24% in the last day, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that Hong Kong’s regulatory updates could considerably boost the region’s digital asset competitiveness. This approach may prompt other financial hubs to adopt similar frameworks, potentially redefining international crypto market norms. With increased asset offerings, Hong Kong could emerge as a leading crypto-friendly jurisdiction.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-sfc-expands-crypto-access/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-sfc-expands-crypto-access/

