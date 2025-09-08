Hong Kong to Issue Few Stablecoin Licenses Despite 77 Applicants

By: Coinstats
2025/09/08 20:28
Threshold
T$0.0163+2.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.062+1.92%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016359-3.09%

Highlights:

  • Hong Kong’s financial regulator will issue only a few stablecoin licenses initially, despite strong interest.
  • Prominent financial institutions, including HSBC and ICBC, have applied for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses.
  • Hong Kong’s careful rollout seeks to safeguard users and strengthen its digital asset credibility globally.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has begun the process of issuing stablecoin licenses but is taking a cautious, gradual approach. Even though 77 institutions have shown interest by the end of last month, the regulator will only give a few licenses at first. This careful approach is meant to keep control while slowly testing how stablecoins work in Hong Kong.

Banks and Tech Firms Show High Demand for Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses

According to local reports, there is strong interest from banks, e-commerce firms, technology companies, Web3 startups, payment providers, and asset managers in applying for stablecoin licenses. Among the prominent applicants is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, recognized as the world’s largest bank by total assets, which has submitted its application through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, ICBC (Asia). This marks the second major Chinese bank to enter the process, following Bank of China (Hong Kong).

HSBC is also interested, and experts think Standard Chartered and BOC Hong Kong could be among the first to get licenses. These approvals would help Hong Kong build its reputation as a safe and global center for digital assets. Formal applications are expected soon, but no one knows how many licenses will actually be approved. 

Experts think the limited number could push companies to wait, team up with others, or look for different ways to meet the rules. The HKMA’s slow and careful rollout is drawing global attention. Its early choices on things like transparency, who can apply, and whether retail users get access may shape how other regulators build their own stablecoin rules. 

Hong Kong Takes Tough Approach to Stablecoin Licensing

Lawmakers support HKMA’s tough rules. Ng Kit-chong, a Hong Kong Legislative Council member, stated that the authorities designed the regulations to be stringent. He added that they might grant only a limited number of licenses, potentially just one, as early as next year. He also noted that lawmakers are drafting new rules for offline OTC crypto transactions, aiming to introduce them in 2025.

The HKMA advised applicants to submit complete applications by the end of September if they are serious. However, it cautioned that expressing interest or submitting an application does not ensure approval. Authorities also warned the public to avoid trusting advertisements or promotions for stablecoins without a license, since they lack legal authorization.

Cora Ang, legal head at Amina Group, explained that the new framework is designed to filter out firms that can’t meet strict rules, show real use cases, or prove financial stability. She stressed that after collapses like FTX, regulators are taking no chances and want to avoid any impression that their system is weak, since that would damage their reputation. When FTX collapsed due to fraud and money laundering, it left a lasting impact on regulators, and HKMA wants to make sure nothing like that happens again.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.014+17.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.46+8.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004765+1.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135283+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01078-8.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000648+1.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0942+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar