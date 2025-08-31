Hong Kong University Explores Accepting Bitcoin For Fees Payment

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/31 16:00
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006126-0.30%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0037+54.81%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1342-1.51%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+1.78%

The business school of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) is now considering accepting Bitcoin and other digital assets for donation and payment of tuition fees. This development comes a month after the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance went into effect on August 1, in line with the Asian-nation state’s dream of becoming a global virtual asset hub.

Let’s Give Bitcoin A Chance, HKU Professor Says

According to the local media news outlet South China Morning Post, Professor Cai Hongin, the Dean of the Business School at HKU, expressed the institution’s readiness to explore the suitability of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

While speaking at the CryptoFi Forum on Wednesday, August 27, the prominent Chair of Economics and Director of the Institute of China Economy called for the relevant stakeholders to support this payment program at the Hong Kong University Business School. Professor Hongin said:

Meanwhile, an official statement from an HKU Business School spokesperson on Friday, August 30, confirmed Hongin’s statement institution was indeed “actively exploring” the incorporation of cryptocurrencies as a fee payment option. The statement read:

Hong Kong’s Bid To Become A Global Leader In Virtual Assets

As earlier stated, the Hong Kong government continues to double down on its ambition of establishing a strong crypto-friendly and enabling environment in the nation-state. In May, lawmakers passed the Stablecoin Ordinance, which officially came into effect on August 1, establishing a statutory framework for fiat-backed stablecoins. The law covers everything from issuance and reserves to secondary-market activities, ensuring that operators with a Hong Kong nexus meet strict licensing and compliance standards.

At the same time, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has tightened rules for licensed crypto exchanges, mandating stronger custody measures such as cold wallet controls and real-time threat monitoring to protect investors’ interests. While the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned against speculative frenzy, the government’s proactive stance signals its intent to rival Singapore, the United States, and Dubai as a trusted, regulated center for virtual assets.

Hong Kong
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wlfi-token-open-interest/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-3.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018988-5.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 20:11
Share
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0053+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0744-26.26%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1663-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Investors are constantly searching for the next big crypto, and right now, the spotlight is firmly on Layer Brett, a […] The post XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.811+0.36%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5303-1.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00798+2.17%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:01
Share

Trending News

More

WLFI Token Open Interest Surges to $825 Million

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple Struggles for Momentum as Traders Chase 1,000% APY in Layer Brett

Cryptocurrency Usage to Soar: Who Will Lead?

Crypto Millionaires Drive Surge as Jets, Cruises, and Hotels Embrace Bitcoin