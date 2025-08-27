Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Adds 290 Bitcoin to Treasury

Hong Kong-listed online games developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd. said it has added 290 Bitcoin to its corporate treasury, spending about $32–33 million for the purchase. The company did not give further details of when the transactions were executed but framed the allocation as part of a broader strategy to diversify cash reserves.

Boyaa’s move adds to a steady trickle of Asian public companies adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset, following similar steps by firms in North America and Europe over recent years. In a separate development the same day, Thailand-based RSXYZ Co. announced plans to acquire up to 3,333 Bitcoin valued at roughly $370 million, suggesting further momentum behind the region’s corporate demand for the cryptocurrency.

