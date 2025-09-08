The post Hong Kong’s HashKey Launches $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

HashKey Group, Hong Kong’s largest licensed crypto exchange, has announced a massive $500 million Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Fund to bring more institutional money into crypto.

The move comes as Asia positions itself as a key player in the global digital asset race.

A Huge Bet on Bitcoin and Ethereum

The DAT Fund will focus heavily on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) while expanding into tokenized stablecoins, ETFs, and other low-volatility digital assets. The goal is to give corporate treasuries and institutional investors an easy, regulated way to build crypto exposure.

HashKey says the initiative aims to “build an institutional bridge between traditional financial capital and on-chain assets,” with a standardized model for managing crypto.

The fund will also offer regular subscription and redemption options, making it easier for companies to participate.

Following the Corporate Treasury Trend

This strategy mirrors a growing trend among global corporations that are treating crypto as part of their balance sheets. The best-known example is Strategy (MSTR), which has been buying Bitcoin since 2020 and now holds over 600,000 BTC worth more than $63 billion.

Companies like BitMine (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (SBET) are also adding Bitcoin to their treasuries, and Standard Chartered says corporates have snapped up nearly 100,000 BTC this year.

HashKey’s $500M push shows Asia is ready to compete in this space with its own institutional-scale products.

Hong Kong Aims to Lead in Global Crypto Finance

Hong Kong has been working to establish itself as a global hub for Web3 and crypto finance.

HashKey reflects that ambition. Partnerships with companies like Ripple and Bosera point to a growing focus on tokenization, from stablecoins to ETFs.

HashKey also wants to push for greater standardization in crypto asset management, a key step for attracting traditional finance players to the blockchain space.

It seems like Asia is ready to lead the next wave of crypto adoption. The future looks good for the industry.

